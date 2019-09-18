For a full list of food and vendors, demonstrators, full schedule and more, visit www.kohkohmah.com, call 765-513-8848 or email kohkohmahfoster@aol.com.

If You Go

Check out Museum Day

A full day of Howard County history is in store this weekend. The Howard County Museum in Kokomo’s Seiberling Mansion will be open to the public for free from 1-4 p.m. Saturday as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day.

The day is a national celebration of interest in local history, and calls local museums to take on the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington D.C.-based museums.

Museum Day represents a nationwide commitment to access, equity and inclusion. Over 450,000 tickets were downloaded for last year’s event, and Museum Day 2019 is expected to attract more museum-goers than ever before.

“Museum Day is a wonderful opportunity for us to share our local history. For visitors, it’s a way to enjoy the beauty of Seiberling Mansion and see and hear some of the fascinating stories from Indiana’s past,” museum Director Dave Broman said in a press release.