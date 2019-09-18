The reenactment of the French military parlaying to the Eastern Woodland Indians still moves Bob Auth, even after seeing it 18 times.
“I’m getting chills now just talking about it,” he said.
In the parlay, reenactors of the French military use bribes and gifts to convince the Native Americans to join the French fighting against the British, and in the French and Indian War, it worked.
This display of allegiance is just one of the reenactments that take place over the course of the weekend-long KohKohMah and Foster Living History Encampment. The event begins Friday with KohKohMah Kids Day and will continue through Sunday. Events include reenactments of the French and Indian Battle, native drum circle and dance, tomahawk throwing, children’s parade and more.
Auth owns the grounds on which the living encampment is situated, and started the event 19 years ago as a tribute to Howard County history, with an emphasis on Chief KohKohMah and David Foster. Over the years, the event has grown with camps for the British and French military and the Eastern Woodland Indians.
“We have been pushing roughly 1,000 reenactors,” Auth said. “It’s not only the French and Indian War but we’ve had demonstrations that are all very period-accurate.”
Pat Scott, KohKohMah’s co-coordinator, said authenticity is key to the event. The Children’s Parade on Saturday is led by working dogs and travels through the grounds. The parade concludes with a Native-American drum and dance circle, which the kids are encouraged to join.
“Anyone can join. You know how kids sometimes are too shy to do anything without their parents? So once the parents join, the kids just love it,” she said. “Plus, our kids are so cute in their period-authentic clothes.”
Scott, who has been involved with the event since its inception, finally accepted the title as co-coordinator. She said for a long time, she considered herself a helper. Auth emphasized her role in making the reenactment camps what they are, particularly the Native-American camp.
“I think our Indian camp is the best one I’ve ever seen,” she said. “And this year, it’s the best it has ever been. Watching the reenactment, and all these people come out and do things exactly as they were done, it’s really something you can’t describe. You have to come out and see it.”
Period-authentic clothes are a big part of the living history encampment, which is a juried event. Being juried means a committee checks participants’ outfits before they’re allowed to participate in the camps, Auth said.
“Every single participant is approved; they have to fit what someone would be wearing during the French and Indian War,” he said. “We take shoes seriously, we take buckles, fasteners seriously. We take all of the Native-American garb especially seriously. Some reenactments allow choker necklaces, but that’s not for us. We have our screws tightened down pretty tight.”
Visitors coming to enjoy the event are encouraged to wear modern clothes, Auth said.
The event began in a partnership with the Howard County Historical Society to educate the whole family on the French and Indian War. The KohKohMah Kids Day is expected to host about 2,000 elementary school children, mostly fourth-graders. Over the years, between 25,000 and 30,000 school children have visited the event, he said.
Auth said he’s touched to see the annual event becoming a generational staple in local families.
“I was at a cafe and saw a man with his little girl and I said, ‘You should bring your little girl to KohKohMah,’” he said. “The man said, ‘Are you serious? I went out there when I was in school.’ So now he was one of those 25,000 or so, and his little girl will be coming out to learn, too.”
Even though the event started with Auth and helpers from the Historical Society, there is now a committee, dozens of demonstrators and reenactors coming from as far as Arizona to make the event what it is today.
“I don’t have the words for how much I love this festival,” Auth said. “What better cause is there to support the Historical Society? I’m so thankful to the people who work so hard to help me put this on, and all the people who come out and make this what it is. Anyone who hasn’t been, needs to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.