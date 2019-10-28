Markland Mall was transformed Sunday night with Christmas wreaths and trees lining its long hallways. While some of the holiday decor were trimmed with the traditional red, green and gold ornaments and ribbons, these were no run-of-the-mill decorations.
The 227th Annual We Care Trim-a-Tree festival kicked off Sunday night inside the mall at 6 p.m. There were 77 teams that decorated trees and wreaths, which will be auctioned off on Sunday, Nov. 10, trim-a-tree coordinator Mariesa Skogland said.
Funds raised through We Care are donated to the Salvation Army, Bona Vista, Kokomo Rescue Mission, Mental Health America of Kokomo and Good Fellows, usually toward their Christmas programs, she said.
Skogland has been involved with We Care for 26 years and has acted as coordinator for 14 years. Over the years, second grade teachers from Northwestern Elementary School have decorated trees, she said.
“(Teacher) Robyn Dill’s students earn their own money by doing chores and such and they buy it back and take it to school with them,” Skogland said. “That’s one that really touches me every year.”
One thing the coordinator talked up was the creativity of the decorators. While We Care brings in the trees and wreaths, the teams provide all the decorations and extras.
“We’ve had people have a hot tub before,” she said. “We’ve seen everything. This year we’ve got a Murphy bed. It started as a tree and a tree skirt. Now it’s turned into a room.”
Groups carried oversized bags of decorations and some even carted in plastic crates of ornaments to decorate with. It didn’t take long for the boxed trees and wreaths to take shape.
Katie Taylor and her team from Taylored PCs in Kokomo, decorated their tree in all things cooking-related. Ornaments included delicate cupcakes and gingerbread men to practical items including an oven mitt and spice grater.
Not only was the tree decked out, but the business also donated a computer and monitor, laptop and tablet to their setup.
Taylor said this is the fourth year the company has participated.
“It’s just nice to give back,” she said. “Every year it’s the same people. We get to see each other and see how their year has gone. And when we do this, we know this money goes back into Kokomo, not somewhere else. It’s a gratifying thing.”
Guardian Angel Hospice turned their wreath into a room. A white farm-style door with a chalkboard with the words “We Care a Latte” written on it, was the centerpiece of their setup. The door held a counter top that became a coffee nook. Everything had a purpose, Ocean Sharp said.
“We built this to honor chaplain Eric Catron,” she said. “He loved Jesus and coffee and he loved corny puns. We lost him to cancer earlier this year.”
Sharp, with tears in her eyes, talked about the single-cup coffee maker and coffees donated by Big Ben Coffee in Kokomo. She said the hope was that someone would be able to buy the set up and immediately be able to use it.
“Everything here has a purpose and would make sense to Eric,” she said. “I like to think he sees this now and is laughing with us.”
The trees will be on display in the Markland Mall during mall hours through November 10 for the auction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.