Pancaked between the mayoral and 1st District forums Thursday night were the candidates running for the Kokomo Common Council’s 4th District seat: incumbent Democrat Donnie Haworth, Republican Greg Jones and Libertarian Daniel Purvis III.
It’s the second consecutive election in which Jones and Haworth are facing off – the incumbent defeated Jones with 56% of the vote in 2015 – and the first election for political newcomer Purvis.
Voters will pick one of the three candidates to fill the seat in November.
Here is some of what they discussed Thursday:
District’s biggest challenges
Asked to name the 4 District’s biggest challenge, Jones highlighted a hot-button campaign issue: roads.
“The roads have always been a problem. … And then we have problems with shrinking roads,” he said.
Jones said that while road diets are meant to make roadways safer, Kokomo’s roads have been made too narrow, causing cars to hit curbs and emergency vehicles and buses to get stuck in traffic.
“It just slows our flow,” he said.
A Tribune report published before this spring’s primary election detailed the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration’s findings that road diets lead to significant crash reductions.
A Community Howard Regional Health spokesman, meanwhile, said there were no examples of ambulances being stuck in traffic and highlighted the hospital’s average response time, which was better than national averages.
Kokomo Fire Chief Nick Glover took a similar position, saying concerns were unfounded.
Haworth, meanwhile, said his biggest goal is improving “street lighting, the alleys, the infrastructure. Everything else I think is pretty solid. I think I’ve got one of the best-looking districts around.”
Purvis also referenced the infrastructure, citing “cracked roads and potholes and things like that.”
“There is a problem there, and we need to address it,” he said.
Public safety
All three candidates called for additional police officers.
Jones said “if necessary” he would support increasing fire and police funding, saying both departments are in need of bolstered staffing.
“We are running at lower than necessary levels,” he said, also advocating for using any available funds to increase police training.
Haworth, like other council incumbents, noted the council does not hire or fire police officers or firefighters and claimed he’s never cut public safety budgets. He said he would support the hiring of 10 police officers and five firefighters in 2020, if funding is available in the budget.
“Another thing I would do is, I would actually [like] policemen to get their own car. … I always like to see a cop get their car. Put them in the neighborhood, they help deter crime, and I just think it’s better for every cop to have a car,” he added.
Purvis, meanwhile, said: “Increasing the budget while also managing it and not allowing it to go too big is something we need to do. We need to increase police and fire, in general public safety officials, as well as manage the budget in a way that keeps it” appropriate.
