The Kokomo Police Department is currently investigating yet another shooting incident, marking the fourth shooting investigation within three days for the department.
Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Jefferson and Delphos streets after multiple reports of gunshots in the area, a KPD media release stated.
Upon arrival, police encountered 19-year-old Kokomo resident Da'Shawn Brown, who police believe was involved in the incident. Brown was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, a Level 6 felony, and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license, the release indicated.
Police are also searching for a dark-colored vehicle that was in the area around the same time that they believe was also involved in the incident, though the make and model, as well as the identity of the suspect are not unknown at this time, according to the release.
No other information was released about Wednesday's shooting as of Thursday evening.
No injuries were reported in Wednesday's incident, and police are asking any potential witnesses or any residents near that area with surveillance systems to contact the department.
Here's what has happened since Monday evening.
Around 9 p.m. Monday, police responded to a residence in the 800 block of North Main Street when a juvenile male was reportedly shot in the head.
Police were also dispatched just eight hours later to Community Howard Regional Health in response to a Kokomo resident who said he was shot by one of three men who ran past him around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning in a park located near Critter Corner on the city's east side.
Later Tuesday evening, police responded to an armed robbery with shots fired in the 300 block of North Berkley Road. A resident told authorities at the time that three men approached him at gunpoint, forced him into his friend's house and then left with an undisclosed amount of money. Later as that man fled from the scene and tried to find help, he told police he heard several gunshots being fired from the area.
Anyone with additional information on any of these cases is asked to contact Sgt. Jon Webster at 765-456-7233, Sgt. Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or the KPD hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also anonymously call the Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.