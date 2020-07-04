Editor's note: This is the first of four in the Tribune's annual Thank a Farmer series. Come back every Saturday in July for more stories on local farmers.
The first year of owning Doud Orchards has been a bit of a challenge for Justin and Sarah Driscoll. There were a few late freezes that cut their strawberry yield, and of course, the coronavirus pandemic.
But business is still booming.
Even though the pandemic caused them to temporarily close down their shop on March 17, sales picked up. With a popular online presence — their Facebook page has nearly 6,000 likes — and a strong local customer base, demand for their wares kept coming in.
Sarah Driscoll, who handles all things retail as well as social media and marketing, took online orders for apples, cider, honey and apple butter. They began holding outdoor farmer's market-style sales in April. The orchard officially reopened June 9.
"I think the farmer's market sales brought a lot of publicity online," she said. "We've been very, very, very busy."
Doud Orchards grows peaches, blueberries, red and black raspberries, pears, sour cherries, blackberries and all kinds of vegetables, including organic, exotic mushrooms.
"The mushrooms are something my husband is very focused on as they have huge medicinal benefits along with being highly sought after by high-end restaurants and foodies," Sarah Driscoll said.
The Driscolls bought the orchard last September from the Douds, being the first non-family owners since the its inception in 1894.
It was founded when Brenson Doud planted apple trees on his family's land just outside of Denver in northern Miami County in 1894. The orchard, which is about 60 acres, was passed down from Brenson to his son Lorenzo, from Lorenzo to his son Lorne and from Lorne to his son Steve.
Of course the Driscolls weren't new to Doud Orchards; Sarah had been managing retail and wholesale at the orchard for four seasons prior to buying. Justin Driscoll said they owe their strong start and foundation to the mentoring of Steve and Connie Doud.
Perhaps their most coveted item is their apple cider. Over the 125 years of existence, Doud Orchards have grown more than 100 varieties of apples, and many varieties of apples are used to make the cider, according to their website.
"We have heritage/antique apples, many of which are very rare, still grown here today," according to the website. "We are well-known for our apple cider, made with many varieties of apples, creating deeply complex flavors."
All of the cider is pressed in-house, along with some other artisan goods.
"I make all of our jam, that's my big project," Sarah Driscoll said. "Any of our bad fruit or fruit we're about to lose, I put up, freeze, can or use for jam so that we're not having waste of any kind."
Justin Driscoll manages the orchard by maintaining and monitoring plants as they grow, combating weather problems and determining the best spray schedule. Their kids, Mia, Drew and J.D., are hands-on help from running the store, to bagging apples, to mowing.
"We have very good children, without them, we wouldn't have even done this," he said.
Being environmentally friendly is very important to the Driscoll family. In the future, they hope to use solar panels to power the orchard, but doing so will require grant-writing and a lot of work. However, they've made many smaller changes that have started to add up, Justin Driscoll said.
They've replaced all lighting with LEDS; they recycle and reuse plastic and cardboard; are using paper straws instead of plastic; and will be giving out reusable bags in the near future, Justin Driscoll said. Some of the changes come with a cost.
"The worst thing is trying to find green products to buy that aren't literally double or triple the cost," he said. "The factors that we have to have to run this business, I would love to immediately implement, but some of these things are just not cost-effective right now."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.