It all began with a birthday gift and a little boy’s wish to have a pet goat.
“Nannie was its name,” Howard County resident Jim Bailey said smiling. “It was a red Nubian, and I got it for my fifth birthday. There was just something about me as a kid that I just wanted a goat, and when I got the first one, I was done. I was hooked.”
Years later, he shared that love of raising goats with his wife Rexanne, and that’s how the Baileys became goat farmers.
Starting out, the couple had about 100 head of Anglo-Nubian dairy goats on their northwestern Howard County farm, Rexanne said, but they switched to simply having Boer goats in 2003.
“We wanted to get into Boer goats because they were relatively new to the United States at the time,” Rexanne said, citing how the animal type came over from South Africa in the 1990s. “There’s a little bit more money in the meat goat part of it than the dairy goat part of it. Since goat meat is the No. 1 consumed meat in the world, there’s always a market for them.”
But Rexanne clarified that the goats on the family’s small 5-acre farm — affectionately known as JR Farm Boer Goats — are all breeding stock, meaning the Baileys breed and raise the Boers to sell to other people who want to do the same.
And though she didn’t know off the top of her head how many goats the couple has sold over the years, she did say they’ve had buyers from places like West Virginia, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Florida and even California.
Those buyers naturally want the baby goats — also known as kids — Rexanne said, though she said they won’t sell kids until they’re fully weaned, which takes anywhere from two to three months.
Kidding season is Rexanne’s favorite part of goat farming.
“It’s when you get to see what you actually get,” she said smiling. “We kid in the spring and fall. A lot of people like to breed for kids to be born in the winter time, but I like fall-bred babies a lot better than the spring ones because when they’re born, they still have time to acclimate to the weather. But we breed twice a year mainly for the quick turnaround.”
Once the does show signs of labor, they are taken into a kidding pen, where mother and baby will eventually spend a couple days of bonding time before the kids are put in a nearby open area of the barn. Once they’re fully weaned, the kids will then be taken to an even larger pasture while they await potential buyers.
Right now, Rexanne estimates that there are over 40 bucks, does and kids on the family farm, which makes the daily routine of managing everyone a bit of an organized chaos. Because of Jim’s health issues, the bulk of that work falls on Rexanne’s shoulders, but she admitted she doesn’t seem to mind.
“I try to be out here between 7- and 8-o’clock in the morning, and earlier before that if we’re kidding,” Rexanne said. “I use a baby monitor to listen to what’s going on, although some people choose to use cameras.
"On average days, we get up, feed the goats and check everybody before we even have our own breakfast. Then throughout the day, we check on them again before we feed again at 5 p.m. Then at 10 p.m., I check on everybody once more and feed the young kids again.”
It’s a time consuming process, and Rexanne laughed that she hasn’t had a vacation in 20 years.
But both Jim and Rexanne noted that they would quit if they weren’t having fun, and they also admitted they wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I call them big dogs,” Rexanne said, as she looked out over the pen that holds the does. “They want to be with you. You do get attached to them, especially since you’re with them from the time they’re born. I don’t know about pig farmers or cow farmers. I’m sure they get attached too, but these things really are like having puppies that follow you around.”
And then the topic switched to the future of JR Farm Boer Goats. Though they want the farm to stay in the family for years to come, both Jim and Rexanne do wonder what will happen when they physically can’t take care of the goats like they can now.
“I want it to go to my grandson,” Jim said. “He’s always saying he’s going to live here, and I hope he does. He’s crazy about the goats, and he’s as serious about that as anybody can be about anything.”
But the Baileys noted they aren’t trying to rush anything either, and they’re simply enjoying the here and now.
“Our animals mean the world to us. If I was gone somewhere, this is the first place I go to make sure everybody is OK, probably even before I check on my husband,” Rexanne joked. “This is really a wonderful place, and we’ll probably have goats for as long as we physically can.”
