The city's public ice rink returns to Kokomo Municipal Stadium this week.
The Frozen Sandlot will begin its 2020-2021 operations at 11 a.m. this Friday, Nov. 27 and will also be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be some restrictions in place.
Only 50 people will be allowed in the stadium at any given time on a first come first served basis, masks are required for entry and the city is asking patrons to socially distance while in the stadium.
There are a few other changes compared to previous years.
Admission price is $7, and $5 for non-skaters and those with their own skates. Skaters will be limited to one hour of skate time, though whether or not that is enforced will depend on how busy the ice rink is at any given time.
The admission price includes skate rental. In previous years, those who brought their own skates were only charged $2 for admission.
Season passes will not be offered this year.
The Frozen Sandlot is a partnership between the city of Kokomo and Bridges Outreach, which will staff and operate the rink and keep the proceeds from ticket sales. The nonprofit serves hundreds of at-risk kids through tutoring and after-school programs and mentorships.
Those wanting to skate must fill out an online wavier form before so, which can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2IVyMLD.
The rink typically operates until early January. For more information and operation schedule, visit frozensandlot.com.
The ice rink has proven to be popular in its two years of operation. The rink had more than 11,700 people visit during its inaugural season in 2018 and 7,600 over 35 days last year.
