The city of Kokomo and Bridges Outreach are bringing The Frozen Sandlot back for a fifth year.
The ice skating rink installed along the first base line at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., returns Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving Day. Its last day for the season is Jan. 8.
There are 34 days designated for public skating and 10 days reserved for private events. For a full calendar, visit frozensandlot.com.
Admission is $7 for skaters who need to rent skates, $5 for non-skaters and those who bring their own skates and $6 each for groups of 10 or more people. Admission is good for all day, and skaters can leave and come back without issue.
Heated suites — perfect for birthdays, family gatherings or private parties — are also available to rent for all public skating days.
Every skater is required to fill out a waiver before skating. Waivers can be filled out at the door or printed out from The Frozen Sandlot website and filled out beforehand. Skaters ages 12-years-old and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Bridges Outreach retains the money made from its operation of The Frozen Sandlot.
The nonprofit serves hundreds of at-risk kids through tutoring, after-school programs and mentorships and provides job and training opportunities.
Bridges Outreach CEO Travis Taflinger said the skating rink has become a community staple and has even drawn people from as far away as Maine.
“We love hosting people from all over Indiana and beyond,” Taflinger said in a release. “Families have the opportunity to spend time together, get outside and have some fun.”
Last season, the ice skating rink recorded 6,476 skaters.
For more information about The Frozen Sandlot, visit frozensandlot.com. For more info on planning an event, contact Sarah Ross at sarah@bridgesoutreach.com or by calling 765-452-5723.
