Hundreds of children packed into the softball diamonds at Northwest Park on Saturday.
But it wasn’t for a ball game.
Armed with bags and baskets, they were there to search for thousands of eggs stuffed with candy and prize tickets that were placed through the infield and outfield.
Kokomo Park and Recreation Department’s annual Youth Easter Egg Hunt utilized three softball fields at the park and separated the participants into each depending on their age.
Kids who received a numbered ticket in their egg could exchange them for a prize, which ranged from candy to games to bikes.
The event was free to the public and kids 10 and younger could participate in the hunt.
