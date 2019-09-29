When Maria Milescu saw a monarch butterfly land on a flower in Mehlig Dog Park in August, she couldn’t help but feel a surge of emotion.
That’s because the monarch butterfly population has been decimated. In just two decades, 90% have died off in North America due the destruction and contamination of their natural habitats.
And yet, here was a monarch butterfly landing in Kokomo. And it landed on a flower Milescu helped plant earlier this year.
“That was just so emotional,” she said. “It was awesome to see.”
In fact, Milescu, who serves as the environmental, health and safety manager at the Kokomo Fiat Chrysler plants, helped spearhead three major projects planting native flowers and other plants around the city that attract and sustain monarch butterflies, along with other pollinators such as bees and bats.
The plantings were in partnership with the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, which launched a new initiative this year called the Pollinator Project. The initiative aims to create habitats that sustain pollinators by partnering with local businesses and companies that help purchase the plants.
The first partnership was with FCA, which helped facilitate plantings earlier this year in downtown Kokomo, along Clover Leaf Trail near Mehlig Dog Park and in Jackson Marrow Park.
Volunteers and students from local schools all pitched in to plant thousands of plants in those areas, providing nutrient-rich nectar and pollen for pollinators.
And in August, those efforts finally paid off when Milescu saw the first monarch butterfly land one of the flowers. Now, the butterflies are laying eggs and hatching in Kokomo.
“The plants developed wonderfully,” she said. “We’ve got a whole butterfly ecosystem now right in town.”
But the plantings earlier this year were just the beginning.
On Tuesday, a group of volunteers planted more than 1,100 pollinator plant plugs on a tenth-of-an-acre plot owned by Duke Energy near its local headquarters along Defenbaugh Street. Those plants included prairie drop seed, purple coneflower, black-eyed Susans and milkweed.
Duke Energy purchased all the flowers and also provided employees to help plant them, along with other community volunteers.
And next year, the company is providing another 5-acre plot east of the utility’s parking area that will be turned into a natural habitat designed just for pollinating animals and insects.
Susan Alexander, manager of downtown creative placemaking for GKEDA, said it’s impressive how quickly the Pollinator Project has gained traction with local companies.
“It’s been really amazing since we started talking about this how the resources came,” she said. “People care. They know it’s the right thing to do, and the whole program has grown organically. … Everywhere you turn, people are becoming more aware of this crisis and wanting to do something about it.”
And it is a crisis. According to the Center for Pollinator Research, pollinator populations are shrinking across the globe. In the U.S., beekeepers alone have lost 30% of their colonies every year since 2006, with total annual losses sometimes reaching as high as 42%.
Surveys have documented disturbing population declines and even local extinctions of other pollinator species across Europe and the U.S.
The cause of the decline can be traced to exposure to parasites and pesticides and loss of floral abundance and diversity due to increased land use. That habitat destruction limits nesting sites for wild pollinators.
Without enough pollinators, the world’s food crops are in jeopardy. According to the Center for Pollinator Research, the majority of crops people eat, such as fruits, vegetables and nuts, require pollinators to grow. Without them, people’s diets would be severely limited, and it will be more difficult to get the vitamins and minerals needed to stay healthy.
Alexander said the decline of pollinators is disturbing. That’s why the Pollinator Project in Kokomo is so vital.
“It’s a really timely project,” she said. “There are a lot of people out there thinking about these issues and wanting to have their properties do the right thing for the environment, so we’re expecting this program to really take off in the coming years.”
That’s thanks to partnerships with companies such as Duke Energy and FCA, she said, who can provide funding and property. Alexander said Duke is also considering planting pollinator habitats in some of the unused public easements it owns around the city.
Kevin Johnston, Duke Energy’s government and community relations manager for Howard County, said the Pollinator Project is one of the many initiatives the company supports through its Powerful Community programs, which aims to enhance the quality of life for local residents.
“We are honored to be a part of this and to help provide funding for this important project,” he said in a release.
Alexander said for many companies, planting pollinator habitats on unused property is a win-win, since it helps native animal species and cuts down on maintenance costs such as mowing and landscaping.
“We can reduce maintenance costs and do something great for the environment and us humans at the same time,” she said.
Megan Moss, a field technician with the Howard County Storm Water District who volunteered earlier this week to help plant flowers around Duke’s property, said it’s heartening to see the community rallying to help solve a problem that affects everyone.
“Pollinators are in trouble, so I thought this was a really exciting thing to do in Kokomo,” she said. “It was a good opportunity to help out. It’s all a great step in the right direction. These small habitats make a big difference for a lot of different species, so seeing them pop up around Kokomo is great.”
Moss said that’s why she plans on volunteering even more with the Pollinator Project as more areas become available for planting.
And it’s volunteers like Moss who will make the program succeed, said Alexander. As more people buy into the vision, the more it will grow, and the more pollinators will thrive in Howard County.
“It’s deepening the meaning of these volunteer efforts,” Alexander said. “We’re not only making these beautiful natural spaces, but we’re doing something great for the environmental and sustaining our food supply. I love that, and our community is ready for this. Our citizens are fantastic and have answered the call.”
But it will all take time. Alexander said the plants won’t flower for three years, so the areas will look a little drab until then. But once they bloom, the natural pollinator habitats will be sight to see, she said.
“In that third year and beyond, it’s going to just be glorious natural beauty and the perfect habitat for pollinator species,” Alexander said.
