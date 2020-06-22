Kokomo Firefighters battle a fire in the storage facility for The Strip Shop on June 22, 2020. The building, owned by Bill Overton, houses a lot of wood and chemicals used for stripping furniture. Overton watches from the main building as the building burns. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
A northwest Kokomo business sustained damage in a fire Monday afternoon.
The Kokomo Fire Department battled a fire at the storage facility for The Strip Shop, a furniture stripping and refinishing business located at 1121 W. Morgan St.
Kokomo Firefighters battle a fire in the storage facility for The Strip Shop on June 22, 2020. The building owned by Bill Overton houses a lot of wood and chemicals used for stripping furniture.
Kokomo Firefighters battle a fire in the storage facility for The Strip Shop on June 22, 2020.
Kokomo Firefighters battle a fire in the storage facility for The Strip Shop on June 22, 2020.
Nick Hedrick puts water on the backside of the building.
High temperature took its toll on some of the firefighters who cool off in the shade after the fire is extinguished.
Kokomo Firefighters battle a fire in the storage facility for The Strip Shop on June 22, 2020.
Kokomo Firefighters battle a fire in the storage facility for The Strip Shop on June 22, 2020.
Kokomo Firefighters battle a fire in the storage facility for The Strip Shop on June 22, 2020.
Kokomo Firefighters battle a fire in the storage facility for The Strip Shop on June 22, 2020.
Kokomo Firefighters battle a fire in the storage facility for The Strip Shop on June 22, 2020.
Kokomo Firefighters battle a fire in the storage facility for The Strip Shop on June 22, 2020.
Strip Shop Fire
Kokomo Firefighters battle a fire in the storage facility for The Strip Shop on June 22, 2020.
Kokomo Firefighters battle a fire in the storage facility for The Strip Shop on June 22, 2020.
Kokomo Firefighters battle a fire in the storage facility for The Strip Shop on June 22, 2020.
Nick Hedrick puts water on the backside of the building.
High temperature took its toll on some of the firefighters who cool off in the shade after the fire is extinguished.
Kokomo Firefighters battle a fire in the storage facility for The Strip Shop on June 22, 2020.
Kokomo Firefighters battle a fire in the storage facility for The Strip Shop on June 22, 2020.
Kokomo Firefighters battle a fire in the storage facility for The Strip Shop on June 22, 2020.
Kokomo Firefighters battle a fire in the storage facility for The Strip Shop on June 22, 2020.
Kokomo Firefighters battle a fire in the storage facility for The Strip Shop on June 22, 2020.
Kokomo Firefighters battle a fire in the storage facility for The Strip Shop on June 22, 2020.
The storage facility houses a lot of the wood and chemicals used for stripping process.
The lacquer on the furniture inside of the building, coupled with the building's metal framing, made it difficult to fully contain the fire at first, Kokomo Fire Chief Chris Frazier said.
Frazier added that two firefighters were treated for heat-related conditions at the scene but were quickly hydrated and went back to fighting the blaze.
No one was injured in the incident, and the fire is still under investigation.
