A northwest Kokomo business sustained damage in a fire Monday afternoon. 

The Kokomo Fire Department battled a fire at the storage facility for The Strip Shop, a furniture stripping and refinishing business located at 1121 W. Morgan St. 

The storage facility houses a lot of the wood and chemicals used for stripping process. 

The lacquer on the furniture inside of the building, coupled with the building's metal framing, made it difficult to fully contain the fire at first, Kokomo Fire Chief Chris Frazier said. 

Frazier added that two firefighters were treated for heat-related conditions at the scene but were quickly hydrated and went back to fighting the blaze.

No one was injured in the incident, and the fire is still under investigation.

