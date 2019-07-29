In a nondescript classroom of the Main Street United Methodist Church are countless cardboard butterflies. These colorful, hand-painted butterflies are everywhere - filling a wicker basket, leaned up against the walls, sitting atop a ledge and propped in the windowsill.
Each butterfly is a little different. Even the front of the church is gilded with butterflies of all patterns and sizes. They're painted by a group of people who gather at the church at 10 a.m. on Monday and Thursday mornings, and they're meant for someone in need of support.
Family and friends can request to give a butterfly to a person going through a tough time, whether it be illness, divorce or someone just having a bad day. Dorothy Hoover, a church member who volunteers to paint the butterflies, said the butterflies have a quote from Scripture, a note of support and the church's information on the back.
"If someone is going through a difficult time, we want to them to know that we're thinking of them," she said. "No matter what's going on, we're going to pray for them, and see their struggle. They aren't alone."
The butterflies don't have to be for a member of the church. One butterfly was mailed to Florida.
Main Street UMC Rev. Oscar Ramos-Gallardo, who has been with the church for a year, was looking for something to connect with the community. The Butterfly Project was started by Pastor Kristine Marshall at her church, Bethel United Methodist Church, in Anderson.
"I want to show (the community) that we're more than the church, the building, he said. "We're here for you.... We talked to Kristine and it has sort of morphed into our own thing. We are thankful to her."
One way the project took on its own wings was through crochet. Church member Judy Farrington loves to crochet and decided that she wanted to figure out how to make a butterfly.
"I have like nine million spools of thread," she said. "I just thought it would be fun to do something else other than the (painted) butterfly."
The crocheted butterflies take about an hour to make, and Farrington said she and a few others enjoy making them. They've been attached to bookmarks that have quotes from Scripture and a message of support printed on them.
Ramos-Gallardo said he would like to bring the project to hospitals and jails, as a reminder of hope and love. The pastor was at a church in New Orleans for 13 years before coming to Kokomo, and while there he learned how valuable loving and supporting the community can be.
"We were there after Katrina, rebuilding homes and especially working with the Latinos in the community," he said. "There were people in need there and there are people in need here. We're more than a Sunday service, we'll be there for those people."
Even though butterflies are revered for their beauty, Ramos-Gallardo said he views their transformation as a sign of strength.
"Butterflies are viewed as beautiful and delicate, but they're not only beautiful, they are tough," he said. "I see the butterflies beyond their beauty. They undergo an amazing transformation on a cellular level. Christian or not, we are all in the process of transforming. We're all transforming in life together."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.