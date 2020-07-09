Rex Maggert stood in Crown Point Cemetery, looking at a headstone. His visit wasn't one of grief, but of joy and - remembrance.
"John Maggert, Nov. 24, 1870-Feb. 1, 1906, Son of Abraham and Sarah (Kiser) Maggert, An orphan train rider."
The headstone was new, a recent addition to the gravesite that sat unmarked for approximately 115 years. Rex Maggert was able to place the stone after years of looking for great-uncle John Maggert, one of his great-grandfather's siblings.
John Maggert was born in Champagne County, Ohio, and moved to Delphi in 1879. He worked as a laborer until he was in his late 20s, when he toured the country with Delphi hypnotist, Victor L. Ricketts, stage name "Prof. Ricketts." Advertisements in newspapers claimed that John Maggert was hypnotized to fall asleep while Ricketts performed dental work on him.
Eventually, John Maggert returned to Kokomo, where he worked as a butcher in a slaughterhouse. With his foster father by his side, he died from burns he suffered from an accident at work. He never married. His final resting place would still be unmarked, misspelled as "John Maggrett" on gravesite databases, if it weren't for the work of Rex Maggert and his family members.
"I'm just pretty tickled," he said on June 29, when he and his wife, Marsha, came from Dayton, Ohio to visit the Kokomo cemetery. The pair set up lawn chairs and took photos of the stone, as a belated celebration of the Maggert family tradition of spending Memorial Day in cemeteries, visiting family members' gravesites.
That tradition was partly birthed from Rex Maggert's great-grandfather, Pierson Maggert, and his quest to find his lost siblings. Rex said he got the genealogy bug from his aunt, who instilled in him the fervor with which Pierson Maggert looked for his siblings.
"My Aunt Rosetta told me that they thought the siblings were all in their home county (Champagne County, Ohio), so whenever he came across a cemetery, they'd plan a picnic and go out and walk that cemetery, looking for his brothers and sisters," he said. "I don't think if my aunt didn't lay down the groundwork that I would have been able to get this far."
The children were separated after their mother left the family in 1879. Abraham Maggert, a Civil War veteran, finding himself with seven children and unable to care for them, sent them away.
"He indentured out three of his oldest children, two were in a farm and one was in a hotel ... " Rex Maggert said. "The other four, that were too young for him to get rid of, he took to the infirmary."
Rex Maggert began searching through census and marriage records, cemetery plots and property information, with misspellings from "Magrett" to "Maggart" complicating the endeavor.
"So many of these things just had the birth and the death, and I wanted to know the in-between," he said.
Those younger children - Harriet, also known as "Hattie", Albert and John - went to an infirmary in Cincinnati, which housed people with disabilities, senility and mental illness. It was determined, Rex Maggert said, that infirmaries were not suitable places to raise children.
Over the course of approximately 90 years, 250,000 children were moved to foster families across the country in "orphan trains." Rex Maggert went to the Cincinnati Historical Society where he found visitor books that held detailed information on the train orphans, including on John, Hattie and Albert.
"People didn't like that (children) weren't getting home care, so there was this movement to get orphans to homes, especially farms," he said. "Because farms needed laborers, orphans would be able to eat and have a family to love them, and get an education.
"... I think of that December 1879 train ride, they probably had to leave early in the morning, not knowing where they were going, and told to be on their best behavior ... they had no say in who chose them, and they were all chosen by different families. I wonder what was going though their minds on that cold ride to Indiana," he said.
The visitor books were a revelation. These writings of Charlotte Emerson, the woman in charge of placing orphans from the trains with families, gave names of where the children went, and what those families were like. As the trains kept bringing children out west, Emerson checked on past placements and detailed check-in information.
"Albert got moved because the foster parents said he's too headstrong for them, so little tidbits like that feels like you get that connection," he said.
This wasn't a perfect solution, though. During his research, he found many flaws in the system, from abandoning orphans to abuse.
"About all of them went through three to five families as they grew up," he said. "Hattie's (follow-up) said she was sent away the day after she got (to Delphi), the family didn't like her and gave her to a friend. She went through four families before finding a good fit, then one of the parents died. And she found the next one, it was a good one."
Some of the family history was easier to track down, but Rex Maggert said he's still looking for more on Albert Henry Maggert, the youngest of the children. The family's history states that he died in 1898 in the Spanish-American War, but Rex Maggert said that hasn't been proven.
Hattie, or Harriet Pearl Hawkins, was married and divorced in Carroll County, and was married again in Kokomo, where she lived until the couple moved to California. She was cremated, and Rex Maggert said he hasn't been able to locate the ashes or resting place. He's hoping to add a stone next to John Maggert's with Hattie's name, in her memory.
"They're not lost," he said. "Now, we know where they are, and who they were, as people. They're my ancestors, and I will remember them, and visit them. I'm on cloud nine to know they're not lost."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.