The Tipton County Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that it will hold two Third House sessions in coming weeks.
The sessions, which will feature State Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo; and Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero., will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, and 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Tipton County Foundation, 1020 W. Jefferson St., in Tipton.
Included will be opening statements from Buck and Cook, along with question-and-answer segments. Coffee and doughnuts will be served, and the events will be sponsored by the Tipton County Farm Bureau.
The Third House events in Tipton will join three similar sessions in Kokomo.
The first session will be held from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, in Kresge Auditorium on the Indiana University Kokomo campus.
Invited to attend are Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, Rep. Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo, Buck and Cook.
Saturday’s event – which the Chamber says will include lawmakers “addressing current issues before the General Assembly that impact our community and businesses” – is free and open to the public. Public question-and-answer segments are typically part of the events, as well.
The second session will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Bel Air Events, 3014 S. Webster St. The event will take place during the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce’s Business Matters Luncheon, meaning registration is required.
The Chamber’s website says the luncheon is “open to the entire business community.” Chamber members will be charged $20; nonmembers will pay $25.
Chamber manager Liz Kerns can be reached at: LKerns@greaterkokomo.com. Attendees can also register on the Chamber’s website.
The final, wrap-up Third House session is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, again at Kresge Auditorium. It is free and open to the public.
