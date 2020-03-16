Employees at Howard County’s bars, nightclubs and restaurants were left stunned and in limbo on Monday afternoon after government officials announced a statewide shutdown of their establishments effective immediately.
The closures are expected to last until at least the end of March.
The move was the latest in a string of actions meant to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a Monday afternoon news conference.
But while the regulation only affects dine-in services and not take-out or delivery orders, the move still left several local restaurant and bar owners throughout Howard County worried for what comes next.
“I don’t know where we’re headed yet,” Angela Martino, co-owner of Martino’s Italian Villa, said via telephone on Monday. “We’re going to be hurting just like everybody else. Our employees are very discouraged.”
Martino’s Italian Villa has a staff of nearly 40 employees.
And like many of the restaurants throughout Howard County, several of those employees will be essentially out of work for what potentially could be several weeks.
“Right now, I just have no idea,” Martino said. “We just don’t know what steps to take at the moment because you just never know [what will happen in the future]. I know we will have a smaller staff. That’s all I can say right now.”
Over at Frittatas Restaurant, owner Nick Pappas also voiced his concerns, saying the shutdown — though warranted to help stop the spread of COVID-19 — will affect the restaurant and its nearly two dozen employees dramatically.
“We’re going to go from about 22 employees all the way down to two or three right away,” he said. “We’re essentially going to have to have a skeleton crew.”
Pappas said the restaurant will rely on carry-out orders to get by in the meantime, but he also noted that a long shutdown would be crippling.
So to help his employees out and give them a few hours of work time, Pappas said Frittatas employees will clean and sanitize the restaurant during its closure as well as work in rotational shifts.
Pappas also noted that restaurant employers will even be able to use food from Frittatas to feed their own families if the need arises.
“Here, we won’t let our employees go hungry,” he said. “But this is devastating.”
Blake Kinder, owner of Cook McDoogal’s Irish Pub, said that the restaurant will be staying open for carry-out and delivery within the city limits.
Kinder is also still working on the time range during lunch and dinner for delivery, with updates to be posted on social media.
Kinder spent several minutes on Monday making phone calls and getting everything in motion “as quickly as possible,” knowing that the shutdown was inevitable.
“We’ve never been carry-out heavy – we’ve only delivered to the square downtown during lunch hours,” he said. “Trying to get all this stuff implemented on a very short notice is a little stressful, but we’re getting a plan in place.”
The blow also hits heavy as the popular establishment will now be closed Tuesday, which is St. Patrick’s Day, a usually busy occasion for the pub.
“It’s definitely bad timing for us,” he said. “But we still plan on, after this all blows over, throwing a party upstairs like we were supposed to on Saturday, having a live band and all that stuff.”
And despite it all, Kinder said this uncertain time is an opportunity for local businesses to come together and help each other out, something he feels Kokomo businesses are good at doing anyway.
“We can weather two weeks,” Kinder said. “Beyond that … who knows what could happen if they keep extending. “It’s going to get really rough because we don’t need this large of a building for carry-out business. Hopefully it doesn’t come to that. We’re just kind of taking things on as they come at us right now to be completely honest.”
Also the owner of Marble The Steakhouse, Kinder is not as sure how that business model will work.
“I would like to be able to do some carry-out and delivery through there, I just don’t know how we’re going to do it,” he said. “The harder part about it over there especially is a lot of the items that we serve are time sensitive. Steaks and things of that nature, you throw it in a to-go box and they steam up and they’re over cooked when they get to somebody.”
Kinder is not alone in wondering how his restaurant will survive this shutdown either.
Brandon Boucher, the brand manager at Prodigy Bar and Grill, said the statewide closure could possibly have rippling effects that could last several months after the shutdown is actually over.
“One of the biggest things is that we had to plan for the future and our long-term viability,” he said. “But we understand we’re in the middle of a crisis right now, so we need to be mindful of the situation at hand.”
Boucher — who also manages the Prodigy location in Carmel — said the majority of the 45 employees at the Kokomo location will be immediately affected by the closure.
“Right now, we need to make sure our current staff members have jobs to come back to,” he said. “… Unfortunately, there’s not much we can do. We’d love to give people hours, but if there is no business or sales to accommodate those hours, we have to also be mindful of the business.”
Like many of the other restaurants in Kokomo, Prodigy is offering carry-out orders and gift certificates, even at at a discounted rate, to keep the orders coming in.
But Boucher noted that he’s still very worried about the future.
“One of the biggest struggles that we have is that we’re a locally owned restaurant,” Boucher said. “We don’t have the resources that a nationwide corporation does to sustain us, so for a lot of those other companies [like us], we feel for them because we know a month out of business is basically a death sentence.
“And it can be that way for us too if we don’t monitor and maintain what we need to do inside these four walls and continue to grow our to-go business. Because something like this can decimate a community. We want to stay around for the long-haul, but we need everybody’s support right now.”
