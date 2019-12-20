Natasha Fox said she’s been worried for weeks about giving her five children a good Christmas. She said she’s a single mother, and money has been tight. She just got hired for her second job.
But for the first time in a long time, Fox said she slept well on Wednesday night knowing that she’d be able to provide some presents for her kids after all, despite not having enough money to buy them all gifts.
And that’s thanks to the annual Kokomo Rescue Mission Red Ribbon Christmas.
On Thursday morning, Fox picked up a huge box of toys, presents, an $80 food gift card and other items like paper towel and shampoo to take home to her family for the holidays.
“This helped me so much,” she said. “I was really in between a rock and a hard place.”
That same story played out inside hundreds of homes and apartments Thursday morning as volunteers dropped off thousands of presents and household items to families in Howard, Tipton and Carroll counties.
Over the last year, the rescue mission has collected and purchased over 11,000 toys. Some were new, others were donated. But on Thursday, all the gifts were packed inside the General Motors warehouse on East Boulevard Street, where they were sorted, boxed up and made ready to be delivered.
Hundreds of volunteer drivers then descended on the warehouse to load up their cars and trucks with the toys and gifts to head out and drop them off all over the three-county region.
Steve Gollner, the database coordinator for the Kokomo Rescue Mission who has been volunteering with the Christmas outreach for over 25 years, helped load up a giant trailer full of presents that were delivered to around 25 families at Garden Square Apartments in Kokomo.
“It’s one thing to come in here and see a whole warehouse full of boxes,” he said. “That’s cool, but it’s something else to meet the people who receive these gifts. It’s a blessing to put a face with the outreach.”
Gollner said one of those faces belonged to a women with seven school-aged children who had no way of buying all her kids Christmas gifts. He said one of the children ran up and gave him a huge hug when he dropped of the box of toys and other items, including a Bible.
“Everyone was very appreciative when we came,” Gollner said. “ … It’s neat to hear how this is a blessing to them.”
Van Taylor, executive director of the rescue mission, said in total, 570 homes representing 1,470 people were delivered or picked up on Thursday morning.
He said that’s amazing, considering when the outreach first started around 45 years ago, they only gave out free turkeys. Thanks to donations from the local nonprofit We Care, the mission has been able to give away presents and household items for decades now.
“That gave us the capacity to do a lot of good for a lot of kids who otherwise wouldn’t have a Christmas,” Taylor said. “What’s amazing about this is that you see that people care – that people have compassion. People want to give a helping hand up during the Christmas season, and I think Kokomo does that remarkably well.”
One major change to the outreach this year is the fact that the mission gave each family gift cards to Kroger so people could go out and buy a full-on Christmas dinner. In past years, the mission put all the food, including hams, pies, bread and potatoes, in each box they dropped off.
“Some people appreciated the food, because you didn’t’ have to go to the store for Christmas dinner,” Taylor said. “But some people have food allergies or can’t eat certain things, and we wanted to respect that, so this allows them to get whatever they need for their diet.”
For single-mother Fox, the outreach has helped make Christmas possible this year for her family. But, she said, the outreach is about more than just getting gifts for her kids. She said in the end, it’s a way to show her children the true meaning of Christmas.
“It’s not even about the gifts,” Fox said. “It’s the idea that (the mission) is giving them to us because this is what Jesus would do. That’s the reason for the season. That’s what I want to instill in my kids.”
