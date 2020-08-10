Harry Beard fondly remembers his time as a student at Douglass School.
Beard, now a pastor at City of Refuge Church in Kokomo, attended the school at 1104 N. Bell St., from 1960-62 where he enjoyed math class, his fifth-grade teacher Mr. Burkett and playing basketball as the Douglass Tigers against other area junior high teams.
“We were the best team in town,” Beard said.
Now, 100 years later, that Tigers pride is receiving a second life.
Alumnus, city and county officials and community members gathered Saturday morning to unveil a historical marker for the Douglass School, marking a new beginning for the formerly racially-segregated school building at a time where race and the battle against racism is at the forefront of cultural and political conversations.
“This is an important moment for all of Kokomo,” Rev. William Smith Jr., president of the nonprofit Embracing Hope of Howard County which now owns the school and pastor at Secondary Missionary Baptist Church.
Smith Jr. hopes to, with the help of grants and donations, to fully restore Douglass School and turn it into a museum and cultural center of some sort that could host educational and leadership programs and more, though the nonprofit is also seeking public input on what the future of the school should hold.
Douglass School, which was named after former slave and abolitionist Frederick Douglass but misspelled the name in an inscription above the front door as “Douglas,” opened in 1920 with an enrollment of 94 students and had four rooms for elementary students from first to sixth grade. It also sported a small gymnasium and a boiler room.
It opened as a racially-segregated school; all black students that age in Kokomo, in fact, were required to enroll at Douglass School.
It would later merge in the mid-1950s with the all-white Willard School, before closing in 1968 following a lawsuit by the Kokomo NAACP about school placement in the city and a decision by a United States district judge.
The structure – which served as an employment center and nursing school in the late 1960s and 1970s and later fell vacant before being taken over by what became Everlasting Dominion Fellowship – remained unoccupied for years.
In August of last year, the city acquired the property. Since then, it has spent tens of thousands of dollars repairing and replacing its roof, shingles and windows and purchasing the historical marker. The city, at the end of 2019, gifted the property to Embracing Hope.
Since then, the nonprofit has launched a Facebook, a steering committee, planned a Douglass School reunion until the COVID-19 pandemic canceled it and began raising money for interior restoration through accepting donations and the sale of Christmas tree ornaments.
“It is my hope that this is only the beginning, the beginning of building a beloved world community,” Smith Jr. said. “The beginning of us discovering our past to inform us in the present and build up our future...This is only the beginning of us putting the city of Kokomo on the map for the Midwest as the city that celebrates the lives of all people.”
From its origins, the early success of Douglass School was because of the dedication of the city’s Black community at that time. And now, 100 years later, Douglass School’s future success is back in the hands of the community.
“This means a whole lot because the foundation of it, what it really represented, even at the very beginning, the fact that it was a black school – that’s one reason it has survived because it was in the Black community,” Beard said. “It was our’s.”
