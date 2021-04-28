TIPTON — Residents of the city of Tipton will now be paying slightly more for trash collection.
The Tipton City Council on Monday unanimously approved an ordinance increasing the monthly trash collection fee and imposing a bulk item collection fee. Councilmembers Rick Rippy and Sophie Hufford were not in attendance.
The change will raise a resident’s monthly trash collection fee from $13 to $15 a month and impose a $35 fee for each bulk trash collection, such as picking up furniture and other large items.
Previously, the city did not charge a fee to pick up bulk items. Under the new ordinance, residents are required to call the city’s street department to schedule pickup of a bulk item and to pay the $35 for the service at the street department office, located at 500 N. Green St., prior to the bulk item being picked up.
Additionally, the ordinance now allows a resident to purchase up to two additional trash totes for a cost of $20 per container per month.
