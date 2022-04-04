The city of Tipton has been awarded $30,000 by the Indiana Department of Health, Division of Nutrition and Physical Activity for the purpose of hiring consulting services to formulate a Master Plan for the development of trails in Tipton, according to a press release from the Tipton Trails Committee.
The grant will help the city in developing its Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan, which will assist in evaluating current bike and pedestrian infrastructure and identifying future locations for installing new trails. In addition, some funding opportunities require a community to have a Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. A master plan will enable coordinated routes with surrounding counties to help link and integrate a statewide trail system, according to city officials.
With a Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan, the city of Tipton hopes to accomplish the following: Improve or implement active transportation infrastructure at key routes and intersections, such as:
• S. Main Street (Indiana 19) and 200 South where Tipton High School and the Tipton Park meet
• Access from Country Living to Needler’s Super Market
• Access from the Encore Senior and Enrichment Center to Needler’s Super Market
• Connect the north, south, east and west portions of the city of Tipton and, in the future, Tipton County
• Connect amenities and destinations such as Autumnwood Assisted Living, Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds, Tipton schools, Tipton Park, Tipton Municipal Golf Course, and downtown Tipton
• Working with businesses and the schools to encourage non-motorized commutes
• Help guide elected officials for determining policies and budgets that would focus on active living
• Establish a plan for connecting Tipton County to surrounding counties
The city of Tipton has already added a walking path in the city park. In addition, the city’s Phase I trail initiative saw a paved bicycle and pedestrian path connect the park with Miller’s Merry Manor nursing home, passing behind IU Tipton Hospital. A grant awarded the city from the Department of Natural Resources will soon see the trail connect the park with other destinations in the city.
Furthermore, both Hamilton County to the south and Howard County to the north have increased their trail system and it is the hope of officials that the city will eventually be connected to those counties and their communities through the trail system.
The Tipton Trails Coalition started in 2019 and is made up of members from all components of the community — local government, law enforcement, the school system, healthcare, churches, the library, the local community foundation, local businesses, the Chamber of Commerce, senior center, Boys and Girls Club and residents.
Monthly meetings are open to the public.
