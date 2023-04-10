TIPTON – The city of Tipton will be using more than $7 million to reconstruct a stretch of one of its main thoroughfare.
The city of Tipton was awarded a $7,733,541 grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation for local road improvements, as well as sidewalk and trail projects, the city announced Thursday via a press release.
The award will be used for road reconstruction on Jefferson Street from the east end of the bridge over Buck Creek to Independence Street. The project also includes sidewalk and curb ramp improvements, drainage improvements, lighting improvements, intersection modifications and other improvements to make the corridor more pedestrian friendly.
Tipton Mayor Tom Dolezal and city officials made their case for the funds in January. INDOT’s decision to choose the city of Tipton’s project was confirmed in March.
Tipton was one of 47 communities receiving these grants in the state of Indiana, and received the second highest dollar amount awarded.
“I’m very proud of the hard work of city leaders and employees, especially Public Works Director Mike Terry, in preparing this application and am very pleased at their success in securing such a substantial amount of funding for our community’s essential infrastructure needs,” Dolezal said in a statement. “The City appreciates the INDOT leadership team as they coordinated with highway improvements and relinquishment to provide this funding opportunity. I look forward to this project supporting our local downtown businesses and residents in their efforts to create a thriving and revitalized downtown Tipton.”
Tipton and Tipton County governments took over control of Indiana 28 from the state late last year. As part of the relinquishment, semi-truck traffic would be diverted to Division Road and away from downtown Tipton.
Control of the major thoroughfare through the city’s downtown will give the city more freedom to do what it wants with the road and intersections in terms of redevelopment and revitalization.
Perhaps more importantly, the lack of semi-truck traffic would allow for a more walkable and pedestrian-friendly downtown and overall better downtown experience, officials say.
