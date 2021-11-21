TIPTON – The Tipton Bureau of Motor Vehicles is changing its staffing and hours of operation and is now set to only be open two days a week.
Starting Nov. 29, the branch will be open Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The branch will not have its own workers, but instead will be staffed by the same team as the Alexandria branch.
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles said in a release this “supports effective use of state resources and enables the great government service the agency strives to provide.”
The Alexandria branch is now set to be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The branch will no longer close for lunch, which the agency said will provide “an opportunity for nearby residents to visit a BMV branch on a Monday.”
All other branches in the area will operate on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule.
The move comes after the Tipton branch closed the entire month of October due to staffing shortages that led the agency to temporarily close branches across the state. The BMV also temporarily closed eleven branches in September.
During those two months, employees of temporarily closed branches were reassigned to support nearby locations.
The BMV said over the past two months its teams have worked through the hiring and onboarding process to bring on new employees across the state to fulfill customer service vacancies.
