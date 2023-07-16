The city of Tipton will break ground Monday on a new green space in the heart of downtown.
The project aims to deliver on a decades-old community member request to add a gathering place downtown where residents, retailers, employees and visitors can meet up outside.
The plaza will be located in the city parking lots on the east side of Court Street, the location of the previous city hall and the original Tipton County Courthouse, offering a hub for relaxation, entertainment and community engagement to all.
The downtown plaza will showcase a thoughtfully designed green space, complete with a large lawn area, landscaping, trees, a concrete bags/cornhole set and ADA compliant seating areas and tables.
The downtown plaza is designed to be a versatile venue for various community events, such as live music performances, festivals, farmers markets and more.
Mayor Tom Dolezal said in a statement he was thrilled to deliver action on this long-standing wish for the Tipton Community.
“Comprehensive Plans and Downtown Revitalizations plans have been citing a downtown park as a desire of the community for years,” Dolezal said in the statement. “I’m proud of my team for coming together to get this done.”
The plaza plans include downtown utility upgrades. Phase one of the plaza is expected to be completed by mid-October.
