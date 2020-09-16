TIPTON – The city of Tipton has purchased a building on its far west side that will likely house a much-needed no-kill animal shelter some day in the future.
The Tipton City Council approved at its regular meeting Monday the purchase of the property at 825 W. Jefferson St. for $10,000 to be paid out of economic development income tax [EDIT] funds.
Tipton Mayor Tom Dolezal called the purchase a “good investment” in whatever the city ends up doing with the building, though added it is his intention to turn the building into an animal shelter of some sort.
Council members, too, made themselves clear that the building should house an animal shelter the community has long sought.
“There’s a lot of people that have invested a lot of personal time, money and places to do this for the community, and they look forward to this with anticipation ... and so I don’t want to see our office be all talk and walk,” Councilwoman Sophie Hufford said. “That time needs to come to an end.”
The city aims to offer a range of services through the shelter, including housing stray animals, adoption services, coordinating a foster animal program, assisting with low-cost spay and neuter, and running a trap-neuter-release program for feral cats.
In the past, the city paid to drop off stray animals at the Kokomo Humane Society, but the Kokomo facility ended its contract with the city of Tipton at the end of 2018 due to a lack of space. Currently, Tipton has a temporary agreement with the Elwood Animal Shelter to drop its strays off there.
The purchase of the building is the first big step in what will be a multi-step, months, if not a year or more, long process for the city.
First, will be renovating the building, the cost of which remains fluid and as high as the low six figures, though council members hope that can be reduced by having volunteers and not a contractor complete the needed work.
Secondly, the city will have to decide whether the shelter will be municipally-owned and operated in partnership with a nonprofit or have a nonprofit run the day-to-day operations with the city assisting.
