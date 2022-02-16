TIPTON — After several public meetings and several hours of discussion and debate over a stretch of three months and two separate boards, a proposed Tipton housing development received its rezoning approval.
The Tipton City Council voted 4-1 Monday to approve the Planned Unit Development (PUD) request from Indianapolis-based Arbor Homes on second and final reading. The sole “no” vote was from councilwoman Sophie Hufford, R-District 1.
The subdivision, dubbed Canal Run, as currently proposed will include 338 homes and two retention ponds to a 148 acre property just north of Indiana 28. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2023, with full buildout expected by 2029.
Homebuyers will be able to choose from 11 floorplans, ranging from 1,200 square feet to 3,280 square feet in size, with an average price of around $275,000. Lot sizes would be 7,200 feet and approximately 55 feet wide, with setbacks at 10-15 feet.
In addition to the homes and retention ponds, the company plans on building playgrounds and walking trails in the subdivision, though the exact locations of those are still being decided
Monday’s rezoning approval is the first step for the planned development, which will still have to undergo final plat, development plan and drainage approvals before it can begin construction.
The latter was the main sticking point form Hufford, who in a prepared statement read before the council voted, stated that she wished Arbor Homes included in its ordinance guarantees that its development would not negatively affect a field tile installed by Corteva Agriscience in an adjacent field and a drain swale located on the 148-acre property.
“I cannot allow future homeowners nor current businesses to bear the cost or the unpleasantness of their home or property suffering flood damages knowing this information was presented before the approval …,” Hufford said.
But, typically, approval from a local drainage board, if needed, occurs after a rezoning approval because it’s often not worth the time and money for a company or developer to put together engineering plans, final design plans and more for a project only to be wasted if it can’t get the property rezoned.
Notably, a representative from Corteva Agriscience said at the council’s last meeting that the company talked with Arbor Homes and the Tipton County Surveyor’s Office about the issue and got assurance from the housing company that they would be responsible for any damage done to the tile due to the development.
Additionally, Tipton Mayor Tom Dolezal said he talked with Tipton County Surveyor Jason Henderson and that Henderson said the project will need to demonstrate to the Big Cicero Creek Joint Drainage Board that it will have “no negative impact” to drainage.
The council Monday also voted 4-1 to approve the voluntary annexation of the 148-acre property into the city. Hufford, again, was the only “no” vote.
