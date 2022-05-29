TIPTON — The Tipton City Council may take a case-by-case basis approach for the foreseeable future when it comes to allowing public comment at meetings to avoid the scene that occurred at the May 9 meeting where a sitting councilwoman was asked to voluntarily resign.
Monday’s City Council meeting did not include an agenda item for “petitions, comments and complaints” as there usually is for each meeting.
Councilwoman Sophie Hufford recognized the omission and asked the mayor if it was a typo.
It was not, Dolezal replied.
“After what occurred at the last one, I had removed it and wasn’t planning on public comment,” Dolezal said.
Dolezal is referring to when local businessman Brad Whitman asked Hufford to resign May 9 after she made what he thought were uncalled accusations at previous council meetings that certain local businesses were receiving favoritism. Hufford said she would not resign and defended her statements.
The request, made during the public comment portion at the end of the meeting, instantly derailed the meeting and led to Councilman Rick Chandler to make a motion to adjourn, which was immediately seconded and approved.
The mayor did allow for public comment Monday because the crowd looked “relatively safe,” and one person spoke without incident.
Dolezal, when asked by Hufford if he will now be the decider on whether or not public comment will be allowed at future meetings, said “Yeah, maybe I will.”
"My belief is as long as we can stay constructive with our disagreements I think it’s a good thing to include, by all means,” the mayor added. “It doesn’t stop anyone from discussing this with individuals after or before the meeting, of course, but I’m not going to have it when it turns into just a very poor representation for folks that are watching.”
Hufford lamented the potential loss of public comment at future City Council meetings even if it does sometimes turn ugly.
“I would hate to remove that where the citizens can’t give a compliment or have a comment, even if they complain, like Mr. Whitman did about me,” Hufford said. “That’s OK for him to do that. I would hate to shut people down when it’s their opportunity to voice, whether it be good or bad.”
Indiana’s Open Door Law does not require public boards to have public comment, though public comment is required by state law when the Council is voting on new ordinances and laws and rezoning requests.
