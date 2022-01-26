TIPTON — The Tipton City Council moved a rezoning request for a proposed 338-home subdivision to a second and final reading after another hour of somewhat heated discussions.
The council on Monday voted 4-1 to approve the Planned Unit Development (PUD) request from Indianapolis-based Arbor Homes on first reading, bringing the development one step closer to a reality. Councilwoman Sophie Hufford was the sole “no” vote. A public hearing and a second hearing and vote on the PUD request and annexation of the 135-acre property will be held at the next city council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Since the first hearing in front of the Tipton Plan Commission last October, the PUD request has been the subject of several hours of sometimes heated discussion among public officials.
Monday was no different as after Hufford made two failed motions. One was to vote “no” on the PUD request due to clerical errors in the ordinance and one was to table the PUD request until the clerical errors are corrected and the city has a dollar amount for the possible infrastructure improvement needed for the housing development. Tipton Mayor Tom Dolezal accused Hufford of intentionally trying to stall the development.
“You’re so rude,” Hufford said to Dolezal after the mayor interrupted her to ask the council if there was a second for one of Hufford’s motions.
“Sophie, you just go on and on,” Dolezal said in response. “I want to get to the point, okay? You’re coming up with whatever you can to stall this.”
“No, I am not,” Hufford said in response.
Hufford made similar comments at the last council meeting on Jan. 10 when she said she didn’t want to vote on the PUD ordinance submitted by the company because of errors and incorrect references written into it, including sometimes listing the wrong city.
She also requested the vote be tabled because an executive at Corteva Agriscience, located 1000 W. Jefferson St., told her the project would destroy a field tile the company installed in an adjacent field to prevent flooding.
Regarding the clerical errors, Charles Russell, land entitlement manager for Arbor Homes, said the company would make the needed corrections between Monday and the next council meeting.
As for the possible negative effect on the field tile, a representative from Corteva Agriscience said Monday the company talked with Arbor Homes and the Tipton County Surveyor’s Office about the issue and got assurance from the housing company that they would be responsible for any damage done to the tile due to the development.
“At the time we design and engineer the stormwater system, that would be a cost to us to develop that property,” Russell said. “We are obligated to take into account the stormwater that’s going to be on our site.”
The subdivision, dubbed Canal Run, as currently proposed will include 338 homes and two retention ponds. Construction is now expected to begin in spring 2023, with full buildout expected by 2029.
Homebuyers will be able to choose from 11 floorplans, ranging from 1,200 square feet to 3,280 square feet in size, with an average price of around $275,000. Lot sizes would be 7,200 feet and approximately 55 feet wide.
In addition to the homes and retention ponds, the company plans on building playgrounds and walking trails in the subdivision, though the exact locations of those are still being decided.
Councilmen Ken Erhman and Rick Chandler said they drove out to one of the subdivisions Arbor Homes is building in McCordsville and had nothing but positive things to say about it.
“I saw good quality homes,” Chandler said. “I saw what looked like good spacing. I mean it looked like a very, very nice neighborhood.”
Dolezal has continually praised the housing development. He did that again Monday and also warned public officials that there is a fine line between due diligence and making it impossible or inconvenient for a prospective developer to start a project in Tipton.
“If we make it a statement by making it difficult or impossible or just financially unadvisable for them to build in this community, it may be another 10 years, maybe another 15 years, before someone else comes to the community and wants to run the gamut of what’s required to bring a great subdivision to the community,” he said.
