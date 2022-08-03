Tipton County believes the appeal over the denial of a special exception permit for a 90-day substance abuse treatment facility should be heard in a Tipton County courtroom, not a Howard County one.
Late last month, Tipton County Board of Zoning Appeals filed a “transfer to county of preferred venue” motion, arguing that Tipton County is the “preferred venue” to hear the Los Angeles-based nonprofit Hope for the Hurting’s appeal.
In June, the BZA unanimously denied Hope for the Hurting’s application for a special exception permit to operate a 90-day substance abuse treatment facility at 2155 N. 100 East and 2249 N. 100 East.
The nonprofit filed a petition for judicial review June 30 in Howard County Circuit Court, arguing that the BZA “prejudged” and “failed to be a neutral decision-maker.” The nonprofit is asking the judge to reverse the BZA’s decision.
Indiana state law allows a case to be filed in any of the state’s 92 counties, but the trial court is required to transfer the case to a preferred venue upon request.
However, if a case meets one of the first nine of the 10 conditions listed in state Trial Rule 75(a) that deals with deciding on a preferred venue, the trial court has no authority to transfer the case, even if another county is also a preferred venue under the conditions.
The Tipton County BZA believes none of the 10 conditions listed in Trial Rule 75(a) “would establish preferred venue in Howard County, Indiana.”
Instead, the BZA, through its attorney David Langolf Smith, argue that conditions two and eight, as well as Indiana Code 36-7-4-1606, which states that “venue is in the judicial district where the land affected by the zoning decision is located,” should mean that the appeal should be heard in Tipton County.
Hope for the Hurting is expected to file a response.
Whichever county the appeal is eventually heard in, Tipton County is preparing for perhaps a lengthy legal battle.
Steve Niblick, executive director of the Tipton County Plan Commission, is seeking an additional appropriation for $25,000 from the Tipton County Council to pay for outside legal representation for the litigation with Hope for the Hurting. Niblick said the department has just $5,000 budgeted this year for legal expenses. The County Council is expected to vote on the request at its August meeting.
