TIPTON- The city of Tipton is considering raising its water rates to pay for future infrastructure upgrades.
A 17% rate increase is being recommended by Reedy Financial Group in order to pay for planned future upgrades. The rate increase, according to a study of the city’s water rates by Reedy, would add an additional $3.12 a month to the average resident’s bill, which Reedy defines as someone who uses 4,000 gallons a month.
The city council heard Reedy’s proposal last week voted to move the proposal to a second reading. The city’s utility board has given a favorable recommendation to the proposed increase.
The increase would, in part, pay for connecting the city’s east and west water treatment plants, a project that’s estimated to cost $3 million and one the city wants to begin in 2022, according to its capital improvement plan.
Tipton Mayor Tom Dolezal said the rate increase is overdue as it hasn’t been increased since 2009.
“If you look at it over the last 11 years or so, that’s a pretty modest increase,” Dolezal said. “That’s how efficiently the utility is managed and how prudent they are with keeping costs down and low.”
A public hearing on the proposed increase will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 11 in the council chambers in Tipton City Hall.
