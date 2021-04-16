TIPTON — The city of Tipton is considering increasing its monthly trash collection fee and imposing a bulk item collection fee.
An ordinance being considered by the Tipton City Council would raise a resident’s monthly trash collection fee from $13 to $15 a month and impose a $35 fee for each “bulk trash” collection, such as picking up furniture and other large items.
The ordinance was unanimously passed by the council on first reading Monday and now moves to a second and final reading at the council’s next meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 26.
Tipton Mayor Tom Dolezal called the trash collection increase a “modest” one.
Previously, the city did not charge a fee to pick up bulk items. Under the new ordinance, though, residents are required to call the city’s street department to schedule pickup of a bulk item and to pay the $35 for the service at the street department office, located at 500 N. Green St., prior to the bulk item being picked up.
Dolezal acknowledged that the new fee would probably require an education campaign so bulk items don’t sit on city streets for days on end.
“We used to have a bulk fee, but for the last number of years we have not been charging that — we’ve just been picking up and providing that with no stated cost to the individual,” Dolezal said. “Basically, all the homeowners paid for that service to be provided, so now I think it’s more fair and equitable that it is the financial burden of the person who is actually creating that waste.”
Additionally, the ordinance allows a resident to purchase up to two additional trash totes for a cost of $20 per container per month.
