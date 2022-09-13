TIPTON — The city of Tipton is moving forward with its desire for westward expansion and the annexation of some 120 acres just west of the city limits that the city says is attracting developmental interest.
The Tipton County Commissioners Monday unanimously approved to voluntarily annex the 40 acres it owns that includes the back nine of the Tipton Municipal Golf Course and the Boy Scout’s woods into the city. The city, which leases that land, is currently finishing up clearing the woods area and installing a disc golf course.
The city will also voluntarily annex into the city the southwest portion, some 27 acres, of the golf course it owns but is technically in the county. The Tipton City Council will still need to approve the annexation requests before it becomes official.
Those annexations will allow it to meet the contiguous requirement so that the two properties directly west of the golf course, owned by Sloan and Dean families, can also be voluntarily annexed into the city.
Tipton Mayor Tom Dolezal first brought up the annexation request for the 40 acres to the commissioners early last year, but the three person board did not act on it.
According to Dolezal, who spoke to the Commissioners Monday, both of the property owners would still like to be annexed into the city. The two properties, which total 80 acres, are still being targeted for housing development, the mayor said.
“The READI grant provides the opportunity for additional housing, and I would contend that we could all use a few more folks in the community,” Dolezal said. “I think that’s a good spot for them. There’s been some interest in that property.”
The county’s $6.5 million READI grant project entails decommissioning the west wastewater treatment plant just east of the Stellantis Tipton Transmission Plant that is at 50% capacity, diverting its usual waste stream to the main wastewater treatment plant on the city’s east side, where capacity is much higher.
Specifically, the project, as currently designed, includes the installation of two new lift stations — one regional lift station where the west wastewater treatment plant is now and another near the intersection of Indiana 28 and West 200 South — and force main sewer pipes to run along Indiana 28, through the city-owned golf course and eventually entering the collection system near Indiana 19 before heading to the city’s main treatment plant on the east side. Installing the lift station at 200 South would allow for immediate development in the area and, in the future, the possibility of nearby subdivisions to connect to the sewer line and be serviced by city utilities.
Dolezal’s push for development in the area west of the city golf course is notable because, as the Tribune originally reported in July 2021, he owns around 50 acres just west of the Sloan and Dean properties.
A 300-plus housing development proposed by Arbor Homes was planned for the nearly 140 acres located just west of the county’s new jail, but the company terminated its purchasing contract with the owner of the property earlier this year, citing “anticipated costs and economics” regarding homebuilding.
