TIPTON — Correctional officers at the Tipton County jail will receive a pay increase this year, though not as high as the county’s sheriff would like.
The Tipton County Council unanimously approved Tuesday an additional appropriation of $52,500 to give its 21 correctional officers a $2,500 pay raise. Councilman Butch Harpel, R-District 1, was absent from Tuesday’s meeting. The approval comes after the board had previously tabled a proposal to increase pay two times this year.
Starting pay for the position will now be just over $35,000, slightly less than the $37,500 that Sheriff Tony Frawley requested from the council in January.
The county’s correctional staff has seen high turnover for several years now, in part due to low pay. Since 2013, it has had to replace 78 correctional officers who have left, according to numbers provided by Frawley.
The sheriff said Tuesday that three more jailers have notified the department they’re leaving by the end of this month, and that two more jail officers could be leaving as well in July.
“Guys, that’s critical,” Frawley said. “The pool to replace them is not very big.”
The issue of the pay of the county’s correctional officers was not on the county council’s agenda, but it was thrusted upon the board by Councilman Brad Nichols, R-At-Large, who, toward the end of a nearly two-hour meeting, said he would like the board to discuss the issue, describing the county correctional officers’ pay as “exceptionally low.”
That action slightly upset Councilman Jim Purvis, R-District 2, who accused Nichols of “hijacking” the meeting and the board’s personnel committee’s work on studying the county’s pay issue among all employees and breaking a promise made in private that the jailor pay issue would not be brought up by the council unless Frawley himself brought it up at the meeting, which he did not.
“My opinion is that you’re ramming it home, and I don’t appreciate it,” Purvis said. “I think you’re hijacking our committee’s work.”
Purvis added that he believes the issue should be dealt with at budget time, given that such discussions are only a few months away — a belief also held by Councilwoman Jan Smith, R-District 3 — and that the council shouldn’t help just one department when other departments' pay issues are just as significant as the sheriff’s department's.
Ultimately, though, Purvis’ grievances were not enough for him to vote against the measure. He, and the others on the county council, agreed that they may have underestimated how badly the low pay was affecting the sheriff department’s ability to keep employees.
“This is a step to stop some bleeding out there at our jail,” Purvis said.
PAY RAISES FOR OTHER EMPLOYEES
Tuesday’s actions by the county council is likely not the last when it comes to pay raises for county employees.
Earlier this year, the county council approved — after a recommendation from the personnel committee — halving the premiums paid per paycheck for county employees, giving those who are enrolled in the county’s insurance plan a de facto pay raise.
The committee has not stopped there.
For the last several months, the committee has been tackling its primary task of increasing the wages for all county employees in a way that makes the county more competitive with nearby and similar-sized counties and is sustainable for the long-term.
The committee’s members — Nichols, Purvis and Councilman Mike Terry, R-District 4 — suggested Tuesday that the committee is nearing the end of its mission on how to raise the pay of all county employees and that it will play a huge role in the upcoming 2022 budget discussions.
The three did not share any details on what the across-the-board pay raises would look like, though they did suggest the county use $200,000 of its CARES Act money for “COVID-19 bonuses.” Similar uses of federal relief money have been enacted in governments and school corporations across the state and country.
For that to happen, though, the county commissioners, not the county council, would have to approve the expenditure.
