TIPTON - Tipton County has placed a ban on open burning for seven days due to the lack of rain in the county and surrounding areas.
In an executive order signed Thursday, Commissioner Jim Mullins has declared a local disaster emergency due to the county currently being "threatened by wildfires" due to the lack of rain in the last week and the expectation of little to no rain in the near future.
The ban, effective Thursday, will remain in effect Oct. 1 unless extended by the commissioners.
Violating the burn ban can lead to a fine of up to $2,500 per violation.
The order defines open burning as: "... burning with the use of conventional fuels such as wood, brush, paper, debris, or other combustible materials, under such conditions that the products of combustion are emitted directly into the surrounding air and are not conducted into the air via a stack, chimney, duct or pipe. The term includes but is not limited to aboveground or underground smoldering fires, the throwing of matches, ashes, or burning material from a vehicle, campfires, and other recreational fires, burning barrels, vegetation debris, construction debris, or any other form of burning of combustible materials in the open air."
The order does make an exception for campfires or other recreational fires contained in a fire ring at least 23 inches in diameter and at least 10 inches high.
