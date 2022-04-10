TIPTON — Tipton County is considering putting in place a short-term moratorium on large-scale, commercial solar projects.
The Tipton County Plan Commission Thursday voted 7-0, with new member Jeremy Bennett abstaining, to give the Tipton County Board of Commissioners a favorable recommendation of placing a no more than six-month moratorium on granting permits for commercial solar farms larger than 2 acres so the county can have enough time to construct its own solar ordinance.
The commissioners will have the final say on the proposed moratorium.
While the county has regulations on wind power projects, it does not currently have an ordinance regulating large-scale, commercial solar farms — though that is likely to change within the next few months.
“We hope that will be done within six months,” Steve Niblik, executive director of the Tipton County Plan Commission, said about the possibility of a county solar ordinance.
Renewable energy projects, especially solar farms, are increasing in Indiana.
ENGIE, a French multinational utility company, has proposed a 1,874-acre solar farm just southeast of the town of Greentown.
The largest solar farm in the U.S. — at 13,000 acres — is being built along Starke and Pulaski’s county lines. Aptly named Mammoth Solar, the project is expected to be completed by 2024 and is estimated to cost $1.5 billion.
