TIPTON — The Tipton County Council is mulling whether to allocate money to fund a READI project that would connect the city’s water and wastewater to its west plants, which would expand capacity and better serve large developments at the U.S. 31 and Indiana 28 intersection.
The County Council unanimously approved last week to advertise for an additional appropriation of $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to be discussed and likely voted on at the board’s next meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. April 19.
The money would go toward a large water infrastructure project along the Indiana 28 corridor and U.S. 31 intersection. The project would entail decommissioning the west wastewater plant just east of the Stellantis Tipton Transmission Plant that is at 50% capacity, diverting its usual waste stream to the main wastewater treatment plant on the city’s east side, where capacity is much higher.
The project also entails connecting the west water plant, located just north of the Stellantis plant, to the city’s water system.
The county is hoping to receive $3.5 million in READI grant money for the project. Tipton Utilities has allocated $1 million, and the expectation is the city of Tipton would do the same in the near future, bringing the local match to $3 million.
READI is a new grant program created by the state using federal ARP funds aimed at pushing regions within Indiana to unite to create and implement strategies to bolster economic opportunities, workforce development and amenities within the region.
The North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council (NCIRPC) submitted last fall a 27-project proposal to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation that sought $50 million in READI grants to help complete the projects, which total more than $530 million in public and private investments.
NCIRPC consists of officials from Howard, Tipton, Miami, Cass, Clinton and Fulton counties. The NCIRPC was notified in December it would receive $30 million out of the $50 million requested. What projects will be funded is expected to be chosen by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation this month.
Jim Ankrum, general manager of Tipton Utilities, said the west water plant has plenty of capacity — operating at under 10% capacity with its current customers, including Stellantis and Love’s Travel Stop — but that hooking it up to the city’s system would add “redundancy and backup” if ever needed in the future.
On the other hand, the west wastewater plant is operating at 50% capacity with its four customers of the town of Kempton, Stellantis, Love’s and the Academy car dealership.
Ankrum said that even though the wastewater plant is at 50% capacity, repurposing it and adding to that capacity “presents challenges” for the west wastewater plant because it was originally built to handle wastewater from a transmission facility.
“We have capacity but not nearly as much as we do on the water plant,” Ankrum said of the west wastewater plant. “Where we do have wastewater capacity is here in town, so in my mind, the utility board’s mind, investing in getting that waste stream to the city would be the biggest priority. So invest the money there instead of investing in an already challenging wastewater plant.”
County Council members who spoke on the project were, in general, favorable to the project.
“I love the idea of connecting the two,” County Councilman Brad Nichols said, adding, though, that he believes it’s not ideal for both the city and county to continue making yearly debt payments on the west wastewater plant when it’s not going to be used in the future. “I think the possibilities are endless. I understand the need for the water and the wastewater, but I just have a big problem that we’re still going to have that debt out there.”
Tipton County Commissioner Tracey Powell said the IEDC specifically mentioned Tipton’s Indiana 28 and U.S. 31 infrastructure project as one that “caught their eye” due to its potential impact. He added that the IEDC will not distribute READI grant money for projects unless local match dollars are set in stone.
While the project would incentive development at the U.S. 31 and Indiana 28 intersection, it could also lead to future development all along the Indiana 28 corridor from U.S. 31 to the city limits.
“It’s a strong step for structured growth in an area in our community that has been identified in our comprehensive plans as where we think, as a community, want the growth to be,” County Councilman Jim Purvis said.
