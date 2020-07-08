TIPTON – The Tipton County Courthouse is in need of some repairs.
The Tipton County commissioners were told Monday during a regular meeting that the county’s courthouse needs a new roof and new fifth-floor windows because both are in poor shape.
Cole Klein, of Hope Public Adjusters, flew a drone over the courthouse and took pictures. What he found was “widespread damage” throughout the entire roof, including several missing slate roof pieces and pieces that have slid off and are now sitting in the courthouse’s troughs.
“If these things come down they’re going to hurt somebody,” Klein said. “It’s not one area, it’s the entire roof system. ... You’re seeing a lot of displaced and missing slates that are about ready to slide down and fall. And because of those reasons, I think making a repair would be possible, but you’re almost piece-mealing the roof at that point.”
Replacing the entire roof would very likely be an expensive ordeal, especially for a small county like Tipton County. The exact scope and cost of replacing the entire roof is not currently known as the commissioners are still in the early stages of assessing the issue, though they are expecting the cost to be in the high six figures at the very least, with a price tag of $1 million or more very likely.
The county’s insurance may contribute to some of the cost, though whether or not that happens and at what level remains to be seen. Commissioner Jim Mullins told the Tribune that he planned on meeting with the county’s insurance agent Tuesday to discuss the roof.
The roof is currently made of slate tiles and was last patched nearly 20 years ago. The commissioners discussed Monday the possibility of using a cheaper material than slate for the new roof. Since the building is on the National Register of Historic Places, whatever the county decides on will have to follow specific guidelines that pertain to historical structures.
“If we put the slate back on there, in 20 years we’ll be at it again,” Commissioner Mark Manier said.
The courthouse’s roof isn’t its only problem.
The building’s fifth-floor windows also need to be replaced, Gregg Townsend, county auditor, told the commissioners.
“The frames are rotted to a point where we’re afraid to even touch the glass for fear we’d have glass falling five stories down to the ground,” Townsend said, adding that he believes there’s at least 10 windows on the fifth floor.
The commissioners unanimously approved Townsend to seek quotes to replace the fifth floor windows.
