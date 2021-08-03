TIPTON — The Tipton County Commissioners are not yet on board with allocating $30,000 a year for animal control services but have not shut the door completely on the proposition.
A motion made at the board’s meeting Monday by Commissioner Nancy Cline to allocate $30,000 in the 2022 budget to go toward operations for the Humane Society of Tipton County died after it failed to receive a second.
“I’m going to be honest with you, I’m not ready to second that yet,” Commissioner Tracy Powell said. “I’ve been doing research. I think we need to work with the County Council to see exactly where we are, to see exactly what they agree to … .
“I’ve talked to a few of the council members. They’d like to have discussions with the council and the commissioners. So, at this time, I’m not ready to fully commit for the $30,000 yet. It may be that I may get to that, but I’ve got a lot of things I need to research yet.”
Any approval by the commissioners for monies would have to also be approved by the County Council. The council was also open to the idea of allocating $30,000 to the humane society when approached about it at their July meeting but ultimately were noncommittal and took no action.
Commissioner Dennis Henderson did not say anything when Rick Chandler, city councilman and liaison for the humane society, asked the board what kind of reservations they had and what, if any, type of information they would need to make a decision.
The board’s decision came after Chandler gave a nearly one-hour presentation in which he made a pitch for why the unincorporated parts of the county needed animal control services and how its residents could benefit from it.
According to Chandler, there were 132 calls for animal control services made by those living in the county and 187 calls made by those living in the city. Chandler believes that 132 number is likely lower than it would be with an operating animal shelter and services due to his belief that many in the county don’t bother calling 911 when they have an animal control issue because they know there aren’t any services currently offered.
Recent animal control calls include two dogs dumped and found near County Road 250 North and Meridian Road that were picked up by an outside rescue organization, 22 Chihuahuas found hungry and covered in feces in a now-condemned house that were rescued by volunteers and outside humane societies and 40 cats that had be removed from a house in a hoarding situation.
In all of those cases, and any other one, capturing and finding a stray animal’s owners or finding it a foster home all have to be handled by volunteers or outside agencies since Tipton County does not have an animal shelter nor does it offer comprehensive animal control services to its residents.
“We should have a shelter where we can say we can house dogs and animals. ... That’s how it’s supposed to work. Not someone else coming into our backyard and taking all the dogs,” Chandler said. “That’s embarrassing.”
While the humane society has not yet received financial backing from the county, it has received backing from the city.
The City Council approved allocating $30,000 in this year’s budget toward the shelter, as well as spending $10,000 to purchase the building where the shelter will be located and leasing it to the humane society for $1. The desire is for the city to budget $30,000 a year every year moving forward to pay for animal services within city limits. The organization is also planning on striking deals with the smaller towns in the county to offer animal control services to them.
The humane society is also waiting to hear back from its $52,000 grant request made to the Tipton County Foundation — money that would be used to help finish needed renovations at the shelter building.
Chandler said that the grant request would have a much better chance of being approved by the Foundation if the board saw that both county and city governments financially supported the animal shelter.
Without county financial backing, the humane society would have to limit its services to only city residents and would not be able to afford to offer its services to the unincorporated parts of the county.
Those services, according to the presentation, would include assisting pet owners with transporting animals to low-cost spay and neuter clinics, implementing a trap-neuter-release program for feral cats populations, housing and adoption services for unwanted or stray dogs, educating the public on responsible pet ownership and more.
Chandler’s presentation Monday was made as a last-minute push to get the $30,000 added to the county’s 2022 budget; the county council begins budget work sessions this month. Chandler originally made the request in early July to the commissioners, who took no action on the request at that meeting as well.
If the $30,000 for the humane society isn’t in the 2022 budget that’s ultimately approved by the County Council later this year, it can be added at any time through an additional appropriation.
The humane society’s request is supported by Tipton County Sheriff Tony Frawley, who spoke in favor of it Monday. He told the commissioners he has instructed dispatch to tell residents who call in about stray animals that law enforcement won’t respond because the department doesn’t have the means to deal with stray or abandoned animals, unless they’re aggressive, which then the sheriff’s department is required to respond to the call.
In those aggressive animal cases, Frawley said that the department resorts to calling the Hamilton County Humane Society to house the animals. The sheriff added that he’s been told by many animal control officials across the state that Tipton County is the only county in the state that doesn’t have an animal shelter or provide animal control services.
“We should not have to continue to depend on other agencies to take care of our problems that are clearly ours to address,” he said.
