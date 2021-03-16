TIPTON — The Tipton County Commissioners are wanting to find out how much it will cost to repair some of the most pressing issues facing the county’s old jail and sheriff’s residence before time and the building’s leaky roof ruin the historic building for good.
The board approved Monday at their regular meeting the seeking of free site evaluations from three engineering firms — DLZ, American Structurepoint and RQAW — on the work needed to get the historical building, located at 121 W. Madison St., back into working shape and retrofitted into office or storage space.
Commissioner Nancy Cline made the recommendation, saying the board should begin to seriously think about what to do with the old jail. Cline said she would not like to see it demolished, arguing that it could be renovated and used as either additional county office space, county records storage space, the home of a new morgue and coroner’s office and the headquarters for the Tipton County Historical Society or any combination of any of the above.
“We solve a lot of problems if we use that building,” Cline said. “I’m just throwing this out ... Because we gotta do something. We have to make a decision.”
But before the old jail can be reused regularly, renovations will need to be made. The building’s most pressing issue is its leaky roof, ventilation issues and old plumbing.
A study commissioned in 2014 found that restoration of the building is possible, but would come at a price tag of $1.5 million.
That price has surely gone up since then as lack of upkeep has allowed the leaky roof to further damage the building. The cost to demolish the structure was estimated at $500,000, though that doesn’t cover the removal of hazardous materials.
The building has sat largely empty since the new jail was built and began operating in February of last year, and is on Indiana Landmark’s “Most Endangered” list. Currently, it’s being used as the county’s COVID-19 testing site.
“The problem is the county had done nothing over the years to maintain it,” Tipton County Sheriff Tony Frawley said about the old jail. “Every sheriff, including myself, made the best out of a bad situation. We’ve been out of there a year, and I can tell you that the building is in worse shape now than what it was a year ago.”
Another option would be to sell or give away the building to a private party.
Since the old jail was placed on Indiana Landmark’s “10 Most Endangered” list, there have been at least two serious inquiries from private parties to acquire the building from the county, restore it and use it as a tourist attraction.
