TIPTON — The Tipton County Council approved additional appropriations in excess of $1.1 million during a special meeting Tuesday night, including $1 million in American Rescue Plan money to go toward a major wastewater project.
As a result of the votes, the county’s storage of its records will be digitized and new lift stations and wastewater lines will be installed along the U.S. 31/ Indiana 28 corridor to better serve future development in that area.
Wastewater project
The county voted unanimously to commit a third of its ARP allocation as a matching grant to go toward a major wastewater infrastructure project along the Indiana 28 corridor and U.S. 31 intersection. Councilman Jim Purvis was not in attendance.
The project would entail decommissioning the west wastewater treatment plant just east of the Stellantis Tipton Transmission Plant that is at 50% capacity, diverting its usual waste stream to the main wastewater treatment plant on the city’s east side, where capacity is much higher.
The project is part of the North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council’s READI grant proposal. The NCIRPC, of which Tipton County is a member, is seeking $3.5 million of READI money from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to go along with $3 million in local matching money for a total of $6.5 million.
Before the IEDC sends the $3.5 million, though, which is expected next month, it wants to see formal commitments from local agencies. Tipton Municipal Utilities has pledged $1 million, and Tipton Mayor Tom Dolezal said Tuesday night he’s committed $1 million in city ARP and EDIT funds, making the County Council’s commitment the final matching funds needed.
Specifically, the project, as currently designed, includes the installation of two new lift stations — one regional lift station where the west wastewater treatment plant is now and another near the intersection of Indiana 28 and West 200 South — force main sewer pipes to run along Indiana 28, through the city-owned golf course and eventually entering the collection system near Indiana 19 before heading to the city’s main treatment plant on the east side.
Tuesday’s meeting included a detailed presentation from Wessler Engineering, the firm that has been working with Tipton Municipal Utilities on the project for more than a year.
According to Wessler, renovation and upgrading of the current west wastewater treatment plant would cost an estimated $5 million, while the aforementioned diversion project would cost an estimated $5.6 million.
While upgrading and renovating the existing west treatment plant is a little cheaper, Josh Morris, senior project manager for Wessler, and Madison Truemner, project engineer at Wessler, told the County Council that the plant would definitely need to be upgraded once and likely twice in the future to meet the projected needs two decades from now. They added that the city’s east treatment plant can easily handle the additional flow in the short-term and would be cheaper to expand due to its larger size and economies of scale.
In addition, the west treatment plant would still have some operational challenges even if it were expanded upon, including likely needing to be backwashed two times a day, requiring extra work hours than what’s ideally needed, and more monitoring to keep ammonia and biochemical oxygen demand levels in check.
Lastly, installing the lift station at 200 South would allow for immediate development in the area and, in the future, the possibility of nearby subdivisions to connect to the sewer line and city utilities.
Tuesday’s vote wasn’t without reservation from some County Council members and from the public, however.
That’s because of the past multi-million investments the county made to the west treatment plant after Gertrag went bankrupt to upgrade it and make the plant module and easily expandable for future growth at the U.S. 31/ Indiana 28 corridor.
To spend that money years ago only to decommission the plant did not sit well with Jane Harper, a former Tipton County commissioner.
“It’s a little hard for me to stomach,” Harper said.
While the county and city have now chosen to decommission the west treatment plant and divert its waste streams to the city’s main treatment plant, the bonds on the upgrades will still have to be paid until 2027.
According to Tipton County Auditor Gregg Townsend, the remaining debt on the west treatment plant is about $500,000 and is split evenly by the city and county governments. Each year, the two governments pay a little more than $90,000 a year — $45,000 each — in EDIT funds for the bond payments, Townsend said.
Council President Jim Ashley wasn’t thrilled with having to pay debt on a structure that will soon no longer be there, but said that after Tuesday’s presentation, he believes diverting the waste streams to the east treatment plant is the better idea than renovating the west treatment plant.
“I share the frustration of not being able to fully take advantage of the investments we’ve made out there,” Ashley said. “But I agree that all those decisions were made with the best of intentions given the circumstances at the time. They changed, and they changed soon after we started the project with Gertrag. Losing Gertrag changed the operations of the sewer plant, as I understand. So it's a lot of things that affected those decisions, but we can't undo them if it's the recommendation of the experts. It seems to me that for similar money, we've got a lot larger service area and increase in capacity.”
Records digitization
The Tipton County Council also approved Tuesday an additional appropriation of up to $125,000 from the General Fund as a first payment toward digitizing all of the documents in the county records room.
Earlier this year, the Tipton County Board of Commissioners approved a contract between the county and SBS Portals for the company to completely digitize troves of old county records.
The cost of the digitization effort is not to exceed $350,000, according to the contract, and will take anywhere from nine to 18 months to be completed. The county will make yearly payments for three years.
Once the digitization is completed, the old paper records that legally can be destroyed will be destroyed, while the others will be stored at a yet-to-be-decided place.
Where they won’t be stored once returned is the third-floor records room, where they’re being stored currently.
That’s because, as previously reported by the Tribune, the walls and ceiling of the more than 100-year-old courthouse are crumbling onto the floor through holes in the drop ceiling due to years of neglect. In some spots, there is a layer of debris on the room’s cabinets and record books.
Buckets and a plastic swimming pool have been placed in some parts of the records room to catch the debris, County Clerk Christy Crawford said, who added that visitors are breathing in the debris.
In addition to the health concerns, the dust and overall neglect of the room is leading to the loss of some records.
In March 2021, Crawford showed photos where pages of court records are now stuck together due to damage caused by moisture damage, making it impossible to view all the documents without ruining them permanently in the process.
The room’s floors are also in bad shape. The hardwood flooring is original from when the courthouse was completed in 1894 and has not been properly maintained, Crawford said.
The county is still mulling what to do with the old Tipton County Jail and whether or not it wants to pay for it to be renovated into county office and record storage space. Even if the county were to decide to spend the money to do that, completion of that project is likely a year or two away.
Wherever the old records are kept after the digitization effort, Crawford said she’s excited to never have to keep them in that third floor room again.
“Where they end up, I don’t know, but we’ll end up putting them somewhere,” she said. “Anywhere would be better where they are right now. I can assure you that.”
