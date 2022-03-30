TIPTON — More construction is planned for U.S. 31 in Tipton County.
Bret Morris, superintendent for the Tipton County Highway Department, said the Indiana Department of Transportation is planning on beginning construction of an overpass over U.S. 31 at 100 South “very soon.” He did not specify a date, and INDOT did not respond to a message inquiring about a start date and more details of the project.
According to Morris, drivers can expect lane closures and swaps on U.S. 31 during construction. Construction of the overpass is expected to last until Q2 of 2024, according to INDOT’s online project map. Once the overpass is complete, drivers on 100 South will not be able to access U.S. 31.
Most notably, the construction of the overpass will affect how drivers enter U.S. 31 from Division Road.
According to the Tipton County Highway Department, Division Road will become a “right on/right off” intersection, meaning if you are traveling west on Division Road, you will only be able to turn south onto U.S. 31, and if you are traveling east on Division Road, you will only be able to turn north onto U.S. 31.
“You will NOT be able to cross U.S. 31 from either direction, meaning you will have to find an alternate route to go east or west across U.S. 31 on Division Road,” the highway department wrote on its Facebook page, adding that the closure will be in effect for approximately 621 days from its beginning.
The construction of the overpass is part of INDOT’s large-scale project to turn U.S. 31 into a “free-flowing” highway with no traffic lights from Indianapolis to South Bend.
Last year, the state agency went back to the drawing board over its interchange and overpass plans along U.S. 31 within Tipton County after local officials pushed back against the idea of there being no second interchange on U.S. 31 in the county at Division Road.
Tipton officials were originally told there would be a full interchange built at U.S. 31 and Division Road, but in early 2020 state officials told the county that funding for the project had been pulled.
The news sent leaders in the county into desperation mode to convince the state to change its mind.
Throughout 2020 and into 2021, the county commissioners kept open channels with INDOT, hired a lobbyist to try and convince the state legislature to appropriate funding for the project and considered coming up with its own ways to fund the interchange.
In February of last year, the commissioners rejected a proposal from INDOT that would have given the county the full interchange at U.S. 31 and Division Road it wants in exchange for nixing a previously planned overpass and the county taking ownership of Indiana 213, but the commissioners unanimously rejected the offer due to long-term cost concerns of maintaining Indiana 213 and public opposition.
In March of last year, INDOT confirmed to the Tribune that the state agency would be starting from scratch and conducting a Planning and Environmental Linkages study for the U.S. 31 corridor in Tipton County.
“It will be a multi-year study, but the timeline is not concrete yet,” Mallory Duncan, communications director for INDOT’s Greenfield District, said in an email at the time. “We will continue to do maintenance as needed (bridge repair, asphalt). What projects that will be needed in this area will depend on the outcome of the study and construction will be planned after the conclusion of the study.”
The only aspect of INDOT’s plan for U.S. 31 in Tipton County that was not axed was the construction of an overpass at 100 South.
