TIPTON - Tipton County officials would like residents to keep an eye out for road-sign stealers.
At least eight county road signs have been stolen within the past week, according to the county highway department. The department posted on its Facebook page that a “minimum of 8” signs along County Road 200 West were stolen last week.
At approximately $30 a sign to replace, the county is already into the hundreds of dollars mark in paying to replace the signs.
Notably, some of the signs that were stolen have been stop signs, making the thievery potentially dangerous.
Bret Morris, county highway superintendent, said he would like county residents to be on the lookout for the perpetrators and report to the highway department any additional missing signs.
“It is getting expensive,” Morris said Monday at the county commissioners meeting. “More importantly, it’s dangerous, especially if it’s a stop sign.”
The Highway Department can be reached at (765) 675-4508.
