Reports of an armed man prompted three local school districts to go on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.
An Elwood police advisory stated a Tipton County man driving a black Chrysler 200 was possibly armed and making suicidal comments, mentioning death by police.
Reports circulated that the man was driving erratically near Howard, Tipton and Madison counties.
The Anderson Herald Bulletin reported the threat was in Tipton County.
Tipton Superintendent Ryan Glaze said the suspect never came close to the school district.
Tipton schools went on external lockdown, as a precautionary measure. Classes went on as normal, however no one was permitted to enter or leave any school building.
The lockdown lasted about half an hour and was lifted by about 2 p.m., according to Glaze.
“No one was really in danger, but it’s always smart to be safe than sorry,” he said. “It wasn’t really a big deal.”
The suspect was apprehended in Howard County, according to the Bulletin.
Eastern was under a “functional lockdown,” according to a Facebook post from Eastern Elementary School.
The lockdown at Eastern was lifted by 2:14 p.m.
Eastern officials did not immediately respond for comment Tuesday evening.
Tri-Central was on a lockout, similar to the other schools. All doors were locked, but classes continued as normal. Visitors could only enter with administrative approval, according to Superintendent Dave Driggs.
The lockout was lifted by 2:15 p.m. and didn’t last an hour. Driggs said a mass call was sent out to Tri-Central parents letting them know when all was clear.
Elwood schools also went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.
Both Driggs and Glaze said the school days continued as normal, and students were released on time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.