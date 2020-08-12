TIPTON - Tipton County residents now have a safe place to meet up with online buyers.
An “Internet Purchase Exchange Location” was designated in the parking lot of the Cicero Township office, located at 750 Development Drive in Tipton’s business park. The two parking spaces can be used any day at any time and are watched 24/7 by a security camera and will always be well lit.
Cicero Township Trustee Korey Henderson told the Tribune he thought of the idea after his and his family’s personal experiences with selling things on Facebook Marketplace or other online sites.
“I sold something on Marketplace and had someone come to my house, and I thought ‘You know, if they ever want to come back here, they know exactly where I live and if I have a nice house,’” Henderson said.
“It wasn’t the best on my part. I’m only 48, but I’m thinking if there’s someone that’s older and a lot more trustworthy and they have someone come to their house, they’re setting themselves up to possibly be a victim.”
