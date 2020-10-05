TIPTON – Tipton County is willing to give up an overpass in its fight for a full interchange at the intersection of Division Road and U.S. 31.
The Tipton County commissioners approved a letter with a list of the county’s desires for U.S. 31 that they will send to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) at a Thursday special meeting. The desires, in order of importance, include:
- A full interchange at Division Road and U.S. 31, to be paid in part through the elimination of the overpass at County Road 500 South.
- A full interchange and extension of the road at County Road 525 North to give access to U.S. 31 to residents, school buses and first responders in Sharpsville and to provide easier access to the Kelley Agricultural Historical Museum.
- If financially possible, an overpass at County Road 500 South or an overpass and road extension at County Road 400 South.
County officials were told earlier this year, the plan to build an interchange at Division Road at U.S. 31 was unlikely to happen after money needed had never been appropriated by the General Assembly, leaving the county with only one major interchange at Indiana 28, where a $17-million interchange opened in 2016 providing access to Tipton and the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles transmission plant.
“We believe this will be a detriment to the health and safety of Tipton County,” the letter says about the plan to not build an interchange at Division Road and U.S. 31.
INDOT’s current proposal for limiting access on U.S. 31 in the county is building overpasses at 600 South, 500 South, 300 North and 450 North. All other county roads would be turned into cul-de-sacs where they meet the highway.
But county commissioners are willing to give up an overpass, which cost roughly $6 million to build, if it means they can get an interchange at Division Road and U.S. 31. The cost of the latter is pegged at roughly $22 million.
According to Commissioner Jim Mullins, INDOT has been open to proposals hence the county drafting the letter but is expecting the county to have “skin in the game” in the form of money set aside as a type of down payment of sorts and be willing to pay for the remaining balance, which the county is willing to do.
In its letter, the commissioners tell INDOT they plan on seeking funding through loans or grants from the United States Department of Agriculture, money from the Federal Highway Administration through INDOT’s Local Public Agency program and even private community dollars.
While the letter does not assure the county receives any of what it is asking for, the fact INDOT is taking the county’s priorities under consideration is a “win,” Mullins said.
“We thought that we were completely shut out and there’s no way we’re going to get one (an interchange), so this is really a huge win to get back to the point where we can do this, and we need to take full advantage of it,” he said.
There is still a chance for the state or the General Assembly to decide to fund the interchange at Division Road and U.S. 31. The county has remained in contact with its elected officials, including State Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, and State Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, who both are behind pushing for a state-funded interchange, at Division Road, commissioners said.
