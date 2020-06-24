TIPTON - The city of Tipton is one step closer to having its first ever animal shelter, but there’s still some major decisions to be made.
The city believes it has found a building - located at 825 W. Jefferson St. on the far west side of the city - that could house the future no-kill shelter. The city, through the redevelopment commission, entered into an agreement earlier this month that gives the commission the option to buy the property for $10,000.
Although details on any potential shelter are tentative, the vision is to have a facility between 2,500 and 3,000 square feet that would have around 12 kennels for dogs and two open, communal rooms to house cats.
The city aims to offer a range of services through the shelter, including housing stray animals, adoption services, coordinating a foster animal program, assisting with low-cost spay and neuter, and running a trap-neuter-release program for feral cats.
On Monday, the city council unanimously voted to give the commission a favorable recommendation to purchase the property at that price. The commission is expected to buy the property, but if or when that does happen, it’s only the beginning of a multi-step process before the shelter can open.
Firstly, there’s the cost to renovate the building.
Initial costs to simply clean up the building and make it more easy to build upon and remove the smell of cat urine ranges from $9,000-$23,000, according to estimates received by the city council.
The property, according to county records, is currently owned by the Humane Society of Tipton County, a nonprofit entity that has no official affiliation and little to no financial banking from either the city or county governments.
It was that lack of financial backing and general lack of private donations that kept the humane society simply a few volunteers rounding up stray animals and trying to find their respective owners, and in the process, oftentimes shelling out hundreds, if not thousands, of their own dollars to care for the animals.
If the city decides to buy the property, city council president Rich Chandler, who has led the shelter effort, said he’d like to have contractors and gauge how much it would cost to transform the building into an animal shelter.
“We’ve had a lot of folks who said they would volunteer their talents in order to make this happen, with the supplying of parts, such as electrical components, drywall, things of that nature,” Chandler said.
Secondly, if the city does move forward in creating an animal shelter it will have to decide whether the shelter will be municipally-owned and operated with a partnership with a nonprofit or have a nonprofit run the day-to-day operations with the city assisting.
The differences between the two is slight but not insignificant.
In the former, the city would run the day-to-day operations, employ a few and work with the nonprofit to bring in grants, volunteers and donations. In the latter, the city’s responsibility would primarily be financial assistance, with the possibility of employing an animal control officer.
Chandler said he hopes he can bring the county in to help financially with the shelter, though added that those talks are still very preliminary with no guarantees given.
In the past, the city paid to drop off stray animals at the Kokomo Humane Society, but the Kokomo facility ended the contract at the end of 2018 due to a lack of space. Currently, the city has a temporary agreement with the Elwood Animal Shelter to drop its strays off there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.