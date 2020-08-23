Reenactors Melissa and Stephon Hagman tell the story of Thomas and Elizabeth Paul who are buried at Fairview Cemetery, during Tipton County’s 4th annual Picnic with the Past on Saturday. Elizabeth Paul was one of the 50 Tipton County women honored.
Robin Christman hugs her son, Robert Christman, after Robin talks about her mother Doris Cochran, who was one of the 50 women honored during Tipton County’s 4th annual Picnic with the Past in Fairview Cemetery on Saturday. Event attendees went on a walking tour in the cemetery to learn more about 10 of the 50 who were honored.
Amy Hartley, left, and Beth Lightfoot were among the first people to take a look inside the J.N. Russell-W.E. McFarlin mausoleum in the Fairview Cemetery, which had been shut for 115 years. The two were attendees of Tipton County’s 4th annual Picnic with the Past, which honored 50 female residents buried in Fairview Cemetery on Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jill Curnutt-Howerton, executive director of the Tipton County Historical Society, talks about one of the women buried in the Fairview Cemetery mausoleum during the 4th annual Picnic with the Past at Fairview Cemetery on Saturday. Event attendees went on a walking tour in the cemetery to learn more about 10 of the 50 who were honored.
Tipton Historical Society remembers women with event
TIPTON — As the sun was setting at the Fairview Cemetery over the weekend, tombstones cast long shadows over the resting places of many influential Tipton women.
50 of those women were honored in the Tipton County Historical Society (TCHS) Picnic with the Past event on Saturday evening. A group of 65 toured the cemetery, either on foot or in golf carts, with special presentations on ten of the women. Some of them had family members who were in attendance and able to share history and special stories about their loved ones.
The tour, led by TCHS Vice President Gae Matchett and Executive Director Jill Curnutt-Howerton, was filled with festivities, including a scavenger hunt, dinner and a visit from the Man with the Lantern after dark.
Participants were even able to enter the J.N. Russell-W.E. McFarlin mausoleum, which hadn’t been opened for 115 years. The key was lost, Matchett said, or so they thought.
During a trip antiquing, Matchett and Curnutt-Howerton had a chance encounter with a relative of the family who happened to have a key to that mausoleum. The family member allowed the pair to open the mausoleum for this year’s Picnic with the Past.
“We’re really excited, you all will be the first, outside of three or four people, to see inside, in 115 years,” Matchett said. The small mausoleum holds a grid of nine graves, one of which was empty. An American flag was placed inside the opening.
Even historical reenanctors Stephon and Melissa Hagman made an appearance to portray Elizabeth Paul, and her husband, Cpt. Thomas Paul. The pair portrayed Melissa Hagman’s great-great-great grandparents at last year’s Picnic with the Past.
Stephon Hagman was dressed in his Civil War garb. Melissa Hagman was wearing a 17th century-style green dress, with a hoop skirt. She wore a bonnet on her head that framed her face in flowers. The Hagmans spoke as the Pauls while they told their story.
Elizabeth Paul was born in 1823 in Flora County, Kentucky. She came to Indiana with her parents as a young girl, settling into Henry County. She met Thomas Paul and married him February 8, 1944, Melissa Hagman said.
Thomas Paul fought in Union Army for the 11th Indiana, and re-enlisted after his 90 days in Company K for the 47th Indiana and became a Captain, Stephon Hagman said. He fought in the Western Theater of the Civil War under Maj. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant.
His major battle was the Siege of Vicksburg, Stephon Hagman said, but Elizabeth Paul fought her own battles.
“During the time that I sent him off to war, I struggled with bad health, and the hardships that women suffered while their men and families were off at war,” she said. “But my patriotism for my country and also my strong faith made me be very resilient when he was gone. It was hard, but we dealt with it, and luckily, he came home from the war.”
The interactive presentations didn’t stop there. To help illustrate the life of Rossini Waugh Vrionides, Matchett held a speaker above her head, playing a vaudeville act. The performance, “Uncle Josh” featured comedian Cal Stewart, Vrionides’ first husband, and herself, as Aunt Nancy. The pair, sometimes along with Vrionides’ brother and sister, are known for pioneering vaudeville and early sound recordings.
Vrionides, born in Tipton, was a professional violinist and concerts throughout the U.S and abroad. She was known on stage as Gypsy Rossini, and gave violin lessons for many years at St. Joseph’s Academy, according to Curnutt-Howerton. She died in 1943.
Doris Cochran was one of the women on the tour. Her daughter, Robin Christman, told the story of her talented mother. Cochran was born in September 26, 1922 in Minnesota, and later moved to Pittsburgh, where she met her husband, Philip Cochran.
“My mother was a wonderful person,” she said. “She was a war bride, and married and my dad when he was on a break form the war. Because his family owned businesses here in Hamilton County and Tipton County, so they moved here. So here she was, this city girl coming to this kind of podunk town.”
Christman wanted to stress her mother’s love for and talent with music.
“She was a great musician. She had perfect pitch, so you’d say, ‘Sing an A’ and she’d sing an A, amazing,” she said. “I don’t even know how anyone even does that.”
Her mother, a dedicated pianist, took lessons to learn how to play the pipe organ to play at her church for 25 years.
“I was so very proud of her,” Cochran said.
On her way home from visiting her brother in August 1990, a horse ran in front of Cochran, and she died in the crash. She was only 67.
“That was the worst thing that ever happened to me,” Christman said. Her sons, also in attendance, gave her a hug when she finished speaking.
The next stop on the tour was Maude Purvis, born in 1885 in Sheridan. She graduated from Tipton High School and attended Valparaiso and Indiana universities, and went on to teach. She married Roy Purvis in 1911, and had two children.
Her grandchildren, Dann and Sondra Purvis, attended the tour, and stood with Matchett as she gave the presentation. Their mother was killed in 1939, which left the Purvis children to be raised by different grandparents. Dann Purvis went on to live with Maude and Roy Purvis.
About 18 months after taking on their grandson, Roy Purvis died in a car crash, leaving the 54 year-old widow to raise an 18-month-old child alone. She returned to work, teaching here and there and selling encyclopedias. Sondra Purvis’ grandparents raised her, and the grandparents made sure the siblings spent their weekends together.
“She was a precious soul, is what (Dann Purvis) told me, to have raised a child alone at that age,” Matchett said. “It says a lot about her character.”
“She was a grand lady, and so other grandparents (who raised Sondra), too,” Dann Purvis added. “That’s what you did in those days. ... It was a great life under those circumstances.”
The final stop on the tour was Irene Finley. Dan Maynard, Finley’s foster grandson told the tour lighthearted stories of his grandmother as a truant officer at Tipton High School.
“She would literally go out and drag my friends into school,” he said. “I know a couple of times, a few of them were hungover. So you can imagine what that was like.”
Maynard said while Finley worked as a truant officer, she refused to disclose her age.
“You wouldn’t believe how old I am, and I’m not going to tell you until I retire or you’ll make me quit,” Finley told those who asked, according to Maynard. When she retired, she was 84 years old.
Finley’s life story shared some similarities to the Purvis children.
“She’s not my blood grandmother, she took my father in during the Depression,” Maynard said. “My father was coming out of an orphanage and she took him in and raised him as her own son. I didn’t really know that until I was older, that she was my foster grandmother. She was a predominant force in my life, as you can imagine, and I’m very proud to be her grandson.”
