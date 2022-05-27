TIPTON — The Tipton City Council approved an admission increase of $1 for the city-owned pool.
The City Council unanimously voted Monday to raise the admission price for those age 3 and older to the pool, located at West South Street just north of Tipton Park, from $2 to $3. The changes go into effect immediately.
“I hate that we have to do it, but everything’s going up, even the cost of the chemicals for the pool,” Councilman Ken Ehman said. “I wish we could just offer the pool to everyone free, but we can’t.”
The pool opens its 2022 season at noon Saturday. Pool passes, which allow for unlimited admissions throughout the season, are $60. Additional pool passes for family members are $30 per person.
Pool pass plus memberships start at $80 for the first person in a family and $40 for each subsequent family member. The plus membership includes daily admission, night swim admission, 25-cent concession refills, a free swim lesson, 10% off private party rentals, express entry and a membership card.
Pool passes must be purchased on-site.
