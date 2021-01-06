TIPTON - The city of Tipton is in the process of renaming the bridge on Indiana 19 over Cicero Creek after the late Mayor Don Havens.
The city council unanimously passed a resolution last week calling on both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly to approve the renaming of the bridge to the Don S. Havens Memorial Bridge.
Havens died on Dec. 13, 2019, due to complications of Crohn’s disease. He had served the previous eight years as the mayor of Tipton. Before that, he served 12 years on both the city council and utility board. He also owned Havens Realty for more than 45 years.
The resolution also calls for a plaque to be placed in the courtyard square in front of city hall. The plaque will be financed through private donations.
Councilman Rick Chandler said he would personally reach out to state elected officials - Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, and Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo - to get the General Assembly to officially recognize the renaming. Dedication is currently planned for this spring.
Under his tenure as mayor, Havens helped attract Fiat Chrysler Automobile’s transmission plan to Tipton County, founded the Tipton Main Street Association, installed a new irrigation system at the city’s golf course, and oversaw upgrades to the city’s public pool, among other things.
