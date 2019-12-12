TIPTON – Tipton Mayor-elect Tom Dolezal has chosen 17-year police veteran Jeff Stout to lead the Tipton Police Department and replace current Chief Thomas Clark, who is retiring.
Stout has served as assistant police chief since 2013. He joined the department in 2003 as a patrolman and has since worked as a shift supervisor, training coordinator, emergency vehicle operations instructor, field training officer, public information officer and crisis negotiator.
Stout said being named chief is fulfilling a lifelong goal that he’s had since he was a young kid.
“I believe every department needs a solid leader and I know I have some pretty big shoes to fill, but I want the very best for the citizens of Tipton and I will work hard as the Chief of Police to provide that,” he said in a release.
Stout will replace Clark, who has been with the department for over 26 years and served as chief since 2013.
Dolezal has also named David Lacy to be the next assistant police chief. Lacy joined the Tipton Police Department in 2009 as a patrolman. Prior to becoming a police officer, he served in the U.S. Army.
Throughout his 11-year career with the department, Lacy has held positions as a shift supervisor, K9 handler, emergency vehicle operations instructor, field training officer, reserve officer coordinator and DARE instructor. In 2016, Lacy was promoted to the rank of sergeant and since early 2019 he has served as the patrol captain.
“I am thankful for and excited about the opportunity to serve in the role of assistant chief,” Lacy said in a release. “In my new position, I will be working diligently to build upon the already strong bond between local officers and citizens, making sure our officers have the best training and equipment to keep the community safe, and assisting officers with obtaining their career goals.”
Dolezal said he appointed Stout and Lacy based on their “reputations as policemen and their outstanding work over the years.”
“I am looking forward to their leadership at the police department and working with them to ensure the City of Tipton’s safety and security are paramount,” he said.
Stout said he and Lacy will continue to move the police department forward with their priorities being public safety, sincere service and strong working relationships with the community.
“I believe the City of Tipton has the finest officers who, along with our law enforcement partners at the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, will show great drive and passion to keep Tipton a safe place to work and live,” Stout said.
The Tipton department currently has 14 paid officers, four reserve officers, one community service officer and two secretaries. Stout will officially take charge of the department on Jan. 2.
