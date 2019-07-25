TIPTON -- “My son drowned three days ago. His limp gray, lifeless body was pulled from the pool, and it was every mother’s worst nightmare.”
That was how Tipton resident Maribeth Leeson described an incident that happened last weekend at a pool party involving her 5-year-old son, Adam, told through a Facebook post.
Her words have been shared now over 173,000 times on the social media site.
After Adam was pulled from the pool, Leeson’s friend, Kristin Moon, attempted to revive the 5-year-old by administering CPR, Leeson wrote. Leeson later reflected that as Moon was doing that, Leeson began to think about the possibility of life without her son.
“And how was I going to tell my husband that I let our perfect 5-year-old drown? It was exactly like I’ve read other people say in emergency situations. I thought this must be a dream, one of those dreams that you wake up sweating from, short of breath, because it was so real,” she wrote in part.
Leeson continued.
“Wake up! Wake up! But no, I was already awake.. This is happening. My funny, silly, sweet, handsome, artistic, thoughtful little blondie was dead.”
And then as time became to run together, Leeson wrote, Adam began to show signs of life.
“My friend kept working, I kept talking,” Leeson stated in her post. “He [Adam] started to open his eyes, and another round of exclamation occurred. My friend said she could feel a pulse.”
Adam was eventually transported by ambulance to the intensive care unit of the Peyton Manning’s Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, where he sat for three days, Leeson said.
But as the days went on, young Adam got stronger.
“He is sitting beside me in bed right now playing with a stuffed puppy a friend brought to him and watching Captain Underpants for the 70th time,” Leeson wrote on Wednesday, July 23. “He’s off all oxygen. He will very likely come home with me today. Home with me three days after drowning, home to live happily with his family instead of us burying him today.”
And then as her post continued, Leeson began to talk about the real reason she wanted to share her message via social media.
“This was 100 percent preventable,” Leeson wrote, citing the incident.
Stating that the drowning happened in a pool full of people, Leeson noted that she never considered the possibility that one of her children could drown right in front of people who were watching him swim.
“I can 100 percent understand why the adults who were right there didn’t recognize that he was drowning because when I saw him, I too thought he was just a kid who was playing,” she wrote.
Then Leeson shared a piece of advice for other families out there, so that they might be able to avoid a similar situation.
“I want to prevent this from happening to anyone else,” she wrote. “Before going to any pool, first make sure your kids know not to get in until the adult who is responsible for them is ready to watch them. That sounds like common sense, but I was thinking because so many adults were present, he was fine. But those adults didn’t know his swimming ability, so they didn’t question when he was underwater.”
“Second, know the signs of struggle. Adam didn’t look like he was struggling,” she stated in the post. “He wasn’t splashing, thrashing or screaming. He was simply underwater and couldn’t get his head above water.”
And know CPR, she noted, crediting Moon for administering the maneuver that saved Adam's life.
Leeson also took the time in her post to thank Moon for her own quick actions that day, writing that “I am eternally grateful to her and will never ever be able to repay her.”
Adam was able to finally come home from the hospital Wednesday night, and a GoFundMe has been set up for medical expenses relating to his stay in the hospital.
The fundraiser has already raised over $5,000 of its $10,000 goal as of Thursday evening.
