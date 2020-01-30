TIPTON – Tipton officials are pushing to open the city’s first animal shelter by the end of the year after decades of failed attempts to establish a facility somewhere in the county.
City Council President Rick Chandler said officials are making a concerted effort this year to get a shelter up and running after a long-standing contract with the Kokomo Humane Society wasn’t renewed at the end of 2018.
For years, the city paid to drop off stray animals at the Kokomo facility, but the humane society ended the contract due to a lack of space, according to Kokomo Humane Society administrators.
Chandler said the Elwood Animal Shelter has temporarily agreed to handle Tipton’s stray animals in the interim, but the city must now move forward with establishing its own shelter.
He said for the last few years, the city has only taken around four animals on average to shelters outside the county, but that number is low only because a group of citizens have worked closely with Tipton’s animal control officer to take in strays.
“People are feeding these animals and fostering these animals when the owner can’t be found,” Chandler said. “All the money is coming out of their own pocket. We have people spending thousands of dollars to do this, and that’s not fair.”
City officials are now moving forward with looking at existing buildings and other property that could serve as the site of the shelter. Chandler said he hopes to have a site in place by the end of February.
Although details on any potential shelter are tentative, he said, the vision is to have a facility between 2,500 and 3,000 square feet that would have around 12 kennels for dogs and two open, communal rooms to house cats.
The city aims to offer a range of services through the shelter, including housing stray animals, adoption services, coordinating a foster animal program, assisting with low-cost spay and neuter, and running a trap-neuter-release program for feral cats.
Chandler said although city funding would sustain the shelter, the facility will only be able to operate with the help of volunteers and outside money, including donations, grants, for-profit services and fines paid by those who violate the city’s animal ordinances.
He said the city’s cost to operate the shelter would likely be comparable to Elwood, which budgeted around $68,000 this year for its facility, but that would only be a portion of how much money the facility would need.
“Municipal contributions alone will not keep the shelter doors open,” Chandler said. “They’re very reliant on donations.”
And interest in establishing and sustaining a shelter seems high. During a call-out meeting earlier this month, around 70 people showed up to learn about the project and sign up to potentially volunteer.
“We’ve compiled a nice list of people who are interested in volunteering,” Chandler said. “ … People are extremely interested in this topic.”
He said the city would likely also hire two or three modestly paid employees to oversee the day-to-day operations of the shelter.
While city officials investigate potential sites, others are also looking into establishing a nonprofit to work alongside the city to help operate the shelter and open up more grant opportunities.
Chandler said in the end, the only way the shelter will be successful is through the efforts of the community.
“It’s going to take the entire community coming together and making this happen,” he said. “That’s the only reason this initiative has gotten so far: the community coming together and saying we need to fix this problem.”
